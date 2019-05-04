Video: Country House Wins 2019 Kentucky Derby; Maximum Security DQ on Objection

Country House won a controversial, rain-soaked 2019 Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

It initially appeared Maximum Security was going to be the wire-to-wire winner, but jockey Flavien Prat objected to the result for a move made on the final turn.

After officials reviewed the tape, it was determined Maximum Security moved off the rail to impede Country House's path and was disqualified.

Prat earned his first-career Kentucky Derby win. Trainer William I. Mott earned his first victory in a Triple Crown race since the 2010 Belmont Stakes.