Terry Armstrong Tops Cassius Stanley in BallisLife All-American Dunk Contest

Credit: 247Sports

Terry Armstrong showcased his athleticism and added to his hype after winning the slam dunk contest for the 2019 BallisLife All-American Game.

Some of the best players in the 2019 recruiting class took the floor at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center in California on Saturday. While fans filled the house for the exhibition matchup, the dunk contest really stole the show with some impressive moments.

Armstrong kicked off the contest with a huge dunk over a fellow All-American:

The Arizona signee continued to throw down big jams, especially impressing the judges with his power. He eventually closed out the win with a big windmill dunk that earned him a perfect score of 50.

It was enough for the 4-star recruit to beat out Duke commit Cassius Stanley in the finals, who put on quite a show on his own:

Once his opponent got a 50 on his final dunk, however, Stanley went for broke on his final attempt and was never able to complete a dunk.

This ended up leading to an easy win for Armstrong.

Jaime Jaquez, who was signed by UCLA, was also impressive by leaping over the judges:

Unfortunately, he and D.J. Carton failed to make the finals after coming up short in the preliminary round.

These players will continue to showcase their skills over the next few weeks and months in various All-Star games around the country, but the real season is right around the corner. That's where we can get a chance to see who is really the best in this class.

Recruit ratings and information courtesy of 247Sports unless otherwise noted.