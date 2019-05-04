Kentucky Derby 2019: Last-Minute Weather Forecast, Odds for Churchill Downs Race

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

It's been a difficult journey to the 2019 Kentucky Derby, but race day is finally upon us with 19 horses ready to compete for their sport's biggest title.

The field was given a dramatic shake-up Wednesday when odds-on-favorite Omaha Beach had to be scratched because of an entrapped epiglottis. Haikal also had to be removed from the field Friday morning with an abscess in his left hoof.

The changes led to post positions being moved, as announced by Churchill Downs PR.

With those two horses out of the event, here are the latest odds for Saturday's showdown at Churchill Downs, per KentuckyDerby.com:

Post 2: War of Will (16-1)

Post 3: Tax (35-1)

Post 4: By My Standards (16-1)

Post 5: Gracy Magician (28-1)

Post 6: Improbable (9-2)

Post 7: Vekoma (21-1)

Post 8: Maximum Security (9-2)

Post 9: Tacitus (5-1)

Post 10: Plus Que Parfait (53-1)

Post 11: Cutting Humor (23-1)

Post 12: Code of Honor (13-1)

Post 13: Win Win Win (14-1)

Post 14: Master Fencer (56-1)

Post 15: Game Winner (6-1)

Post 16: Roadster (10-1)

Post 17: Long Range Toddy (50-1)

Post 18: Spinoff (51-1)

Post 19: Country House (61-1)

Post 20: Bodexpress (81-1)

Weather Forecast

Weather is expected to play a role on the track's conditions. Per Weather.com, there is a 50 percent chance of rain from 6-7 p.m. ET (post time for the race is 6:50 p.m. ET) with modest wind going north to northeast at 12 miles per hour.

What to Expect

According to BlackJack Fletcher of ActionNetwork.com, rainfall at Churchill Downs means that posts closest to the rail will be favorable because the area stays drier than the rest of the track.

This could be good news for War of Will, which will start closest to the rail.

Per Charlotte Carroll of Sports Illustrated, the eight winners from the No. 1 post are tied with No. 8 for third-most, trailing only No. 5 (10 winners) and No. 10 (nine winners).

SportsLine's Jody Demling, who has successfully bet on the winner of the Kentucky Derby in nine of the previous 10 years, wrote for CBS Sports why he is expecting War of Will to leave Churchill Downs victorious:

"War of Will vaulted to near the top of early-season Kentucky Derby 2019 rankings after winning the Lecomte Stakes and Risen Star Stakes in New Orleans. In his next race, the Louisiana Derby, he stumbled out of the starting gates and finished ninth. Since then, however, the horse has trained brilliantly, and trainer Mark Casse says War of Will is all systems go. Following this week's post draw, he told reporters, 'Our horse is really on his game, so he'll come away from the inside post running.'"

Improbable has moved into the role of odds-on favorite following Omaha Beach's scratch. He's coming into the race after finishing second at the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby in March and April, respectively.

In Improbable's defense, Omaha Beach was the winner in Arkansas and didn't take the lead from his main competitor until hitting the backstretch.

Losing Omaha Beach from the field makes Improbable a valid favorite, but no horse has won the Kentucky Derby coming off a loss since 2010, when Super Saver was the runner-up at the Arkansas Derby.

This year also marks the first time since 2015 there isn't a full field of 20 horses at Churchill Downs. Everything is set up for one of the most unpredictable Kentucky Derby races in years, with no clear standout among the group.