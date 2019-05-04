Kentucky Derby 2019 Odds: Post Positions Info and Vegas Lines for All Horses

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Get ready for one of the most exciting events in sports: a thrilling two-minute horse race at Churchill Downs.

On Saturday evening at 6:50 p.m. ET, the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby takes place, with the winner going on looking to secure the Triple Crown. That's happened two of the past four years as American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018) each followed Kentucky Derby victories with wins at The Preakness and the Belmont Stakes.

This year, the Kentucky Derby field is wide open with several top horses having a strong chance. It could be the horse that best handles the weather conditions, which are expected to bring rain for the second straight year, per AccuWeather.

Kentucky Derby Post Positions, Odds

1. War of Will (18-1)

2. Tax (38-1)

3. By My Standards (14-1)

4. Gray Magician (29-1)

5. Improbable (5-1)

6. Vekoma (22-1)

7. Maximum Security (9-2)

8. Tacitus (5-1)

9. Plus Que Parfait (50-1)

10. Cutting Humor (21-1)

13. Code of Honor (13-1)

14. Win Win Win (15-1)

15. Master Fencer (50-1)

16. Game Winner (6-1)

17. Roadster (9-1)

18. Long Range Toddy (44-1)

19. Spinoff (54-1)

20. Country House (71-1)

21. Bodexpress (99-1)

Haikal (SCRATCHED)

Omaha Beach (SCRATCHED)

Odds via SportsLine, as of Saturday at 5 a.m. ET.

Predictions

When Omaha Beach was scratched from the race because of a respiratory issue, the Kentucky Derby field became even more wide open. Now, the top contenders to win are three Bob Baffert-trained horses—Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster—and the undefeated winner of the Florida Derby, Maximum Security.

Maximum Security became the betting favorite as the forecast for Saturday worsened, as it has more experience racing in the rain than some of the other top Kentucky Derby contenders.

However, Improbable has also raced well in muddy conditions, as it finished second in the Arkansas Derby, nearly chasing down winner Omaha Beach in the final stretch. This time, Improbable will have another strong finish to hold off Maximum Security and give Baffert his sixth Kentucky Derby victory.

Improbable will be the second straight Derby winner owned by the group of WinStar Farm, China Horse Club and Starlight Racing.

"He has a tremendous stride and great way of moving, similar to Justify," said Elliott Walden, president and CEO of the racing division of WinStar Farm, according to Childs Walker of The Baltimore Sun. "He gets over the ground really well. That’s always beneficial in a race like the Kentucky Derby because of the distance and the demands of the race being a mile and a quarter, and just being able to get in that rhythm and get into that stride hopefully will prove beneficial."

Expect a close race, with either Game Winner or Roadster, which are starting side by side, up front with Improbable and Maximum Security. But Improbable will get off to the best start and hold off a strong charge from the other top horses in the race to secure the victory.