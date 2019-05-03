2019 Kentucky Derby Odds: Game Winner Slight Favorite over Improbable, Roadster

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After Omaha Beach was scratched earlier this week because of respiratory problems, there is a new favorite for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Game Winner (5-1) now owns the best odds, with Improbable and Roadster each following close behind at 6-1:

Of note, the top three favorites are all trained by Bob Baffert. The 66-year-old legend has had a horse win the Derby five times, including Justify last year. Capturing a sixth title would tie him with Ben Jones for the most by a trainer all-time, according to Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier Journal.

Baffert has trained a pair of Triple Crown winners in American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday.