2019 Kentucky Derby Odds: Game Winner Slight Favorite over Improbable, Roadster

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2019

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 03: Game Winner trains on the track during morning workouts in preparation for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 3, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After Omaha Beach was scratched earlier this week because of respiratory problems, there is a new favorite for the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. 

Game Winner (5-1) now owns the best odds, with Improbable and Roadster each following close behind at 6-1:

Of note, the top three favorites are all trained by Bob Baffert. The 66-year-old legend has had a horse win the Derby five times, including Justify last year. Capturing a sixth title would tie him with Ben Jones for the most by a trainer all-time, according to Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier Journal.

Baffert has trained a pair of Triple Crown winners in American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).

The 2019 Kentucky Derby is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. ET on Saturday.