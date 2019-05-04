Kentucky Derby 2019 Post Positions: Triple Crown Odds and Predictions for Field

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The winner of Saturday's 2019 Kentucky Derby will secure a place in horse racing history, but narratives will expediently shift to whether a Triple Crown is set to follow.

After 37 years without the accomplishment, two horses have achieved the pinnacle of the sport in the last four years. American Pharoah won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes in 2015, and Justify did the same in 2018.

Will it happen again in 2019? And if so, which horses are most likely to attain that glory?

Odds are via USracing.com. The Kentucky Derby starts at 6:50 p.m. ET.

2019 Triple Crown Odds

Will There Be A Triple Crown Winner?

No (-700)

Yes (+550)

Triple Crown Odds by Horse (Kentucky Derby post positions included)

1. War of Will (+10000)

2. Tax (+17000)

3. By My Standards (+17000)

4. Gray Magician (+50000)

5. Improbable (+5000)

6. Vekoma (+10000)

7. Maximum Security (+4500)

8. Tacitus (+3200)

9. Plus Que Parfait (+80000)

10. Cutting Humor (+45000)

13. Code of Honor (+10000)

14. Win Win Win (+18000)

15. Master Fencer (+35000)

16. Game Winner (+2800)

17. Roadster (+3400)

18. Long Range Toddy (+25000)

19. Spinoff (+22000)

20. Country House (+35000)

21. Bodexpress (+60000)

Kentucky Derby Predictions

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

The biggest drama is yet to come, but there hasn't been a shortage of news leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

Once-favorite Omaha Beach will not race because of a trapped epiglottis. An infection led to the scratch of mid-tier contender Haikal. And since Omaha Beach is no longer in the race, jockey Mike Smith will instead pilot Cutting Humor.

The preeminent storyline is whether Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert sees one of his horses win the Run for the Roses to tie Bob A. Jones for the most Kentucky Derby victories by a trainer with six.

Baffert trained Roadster, Game Winner and Improbable, which own the three shortest odds for the Derby.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Roadster and Game Winner have benefited from the pair of scratches, shifting two gates closer to the rail. Both horses are likely to sit in the middle of the pack around the clubhouse turn before making a move down the backstretch.

Along the way, they'll need to overtake the expected fast starts of War of Will, Maximum Security and Vekoma. Improbable and Tacitus should be among that bunch too.

Given their starting gates, Maximum Security and Tacitus present the greatest threats to the Baffert-trained trio. Code of Honor and Win Win Win have closing speed to watch as well.

But it'll be Game Winner edging the field in the 2019 Derby and drawing the headlines for next Triple Crown hopeful.

