Kentucky Derby 2019: Projected Prize-Money Earnings, Order of Finish and More

The 2019 Kentucky Derby pre-race favourite, Omaha Beach, is out of Saturday's showcase at Churchill Downs, opening up the field for the remaining horses.

The Bob Baffert-trained Game Winner is now tipped by bookmakers, but the three-year-old drew a tough post position (No.16).

According to Thomas Schlarp of Sporting News, the winner is set to pocket $1.86 million in earnings for success in the Run for the Roses.

2019 Kentucky Derby Prize Money

First: $1.86 million

Second : $600,000

Third: $300,000

Fourth: $150,000

Fifth: $90,000

Predicted Finishing Order

Maximum Security

Improbable

Game Winner

Roadster

Tacitus

Preview

The first leg of the Triple Crown is up for grabs in Louisville, and the latest edition of the race could be one of the most open affairs in recent years.

Baffert has three horses running and will be attempting to win the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports for a sixth time.

The iconic trainer won last year's event with Justify, and his excellent horses on Saturday—Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster—will go off as heavily backed runners. Baffert will be confident one of the them will deliver him the win.

The Kentucky Derby's official Twitter account provided the revised post positions and provisional odds after Omaha Beach's withdrawal:

It is difficult to look further than Baffert's stable, but Maximum Security and Tacitus are in winning form.

Both horses have drawn excellent post positions, Nos. 7 and 8, respectively, and Maximum Security has won four in four but only recently started to show his true sprinting potential.

The Jason Servis-trained colt looked comfortable in a victorious run at the Florida Derby on March 30.

The Kentucky Derby represents a step up in class, but he appears to have incredible pace. The question is, can he hit top speed when the pressure is on?

Tacitus also possesses bags of winning potential and could easily place on Saturday.