Kentucky Derby 2019 Odds: Examining Lines, Payouts for Field at Churchill Downs

The first Saturday in May is one of the best betting days on the sports calendar.

All sorts of wagers can be made on the Kentucky Derby, and the 2019 edition of the race at Churchill Downs provides plenty of betting intrigue.

A year ago, most of the betting attention was paid to which horses would finish second and third behind favorite and winner Justify.

Saturday's race brings about a different strategy since anywhere from three to five horses could end up as the favorite before the race begins.

Kentucky Derby Odds

When you sit down to decide what your Kentucky Derby wagers will be, there are a few different factors to take into account.

One of the most important factors is the possible payout you will receive from placing money on a horse.

Since there is not one horse who has separated himself from the rest of the pack, a majority of the favorites still come at decent value.

Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster are likely to receive the most betting attention because of their current odds and the fact that they are trained by Bob Baffert.

But if you are looking for better value out of favored horses, you should shift your attention to Maximum Security and Tacitus.

Tacitus is the more intriguing of the two horses since he comes into the Kentucky Derby off a pair of victories at the Wood Memorial and Tampa Bay Derby.

Going with an in-form horse is never a bad call, and Tacitus begins the race from a favorable post position in the middle of the field.

If form is what you base your picks off of, there is an option with longer odds that would earn you a larger payout.

Vekoma comes into Churchill Downs off a victory at the Blue Grass Stakes and he is in a favorable starting position between Improbable and Maximum Security.

Vekoma could be the beneficiary of a fast start, as he will not have to do the heavy lifting right away and can follow along with other top horses before striking later in the race.

If you are feeling risky and want to select a horse with long odds, Cutting Humor has to be the pick.

On Friday morning, trainer Todd Pletcher opted to put jockey Mike Smith, who won the Kentucky Derby with Justify in 2018, on Cutting Humor.

Smith was originally supposed to ride Omaha Beach, but the initial pre-race favorite was scratched from the race.

With Smith aboard Cutting Humor, the horse's odds should drop at some point before Saturday's race so it is imperative to put money down on Cutting Humor as soon as possible if he is your pick.

Statistics obtained from KentuckyDerby.com.