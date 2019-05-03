Kentucky Derby 2019 Horses: Triple Crown Odds, Projected Payouts and More

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs on Saturday evening.

Will one of the three Bob Baffert-trained horses in the race notch the win, or will another horse rise up from the field? Regardless of the victor, it should be an entertaining race to watch.

Heading into Saturday's race, here's a look at the post positions, odds and payouts for this year's Kentucky Derby, as well as some predictions for the Run for the Roses.

Kentucky Derby Post Positions, Odds

1. War of Will (15-1)

2. Tax (20-1)

3. By My Standards (15-1)

4. Gray Magician (50-1)

5. Improbable (5-1)

6. Vekoma (15-1)

7. Maximum Security (8-1)

8. Tacitus (8-1)

9. Plus Que Parfait (30-1)

10. Cutting Humor (30-1)

11. Haikal (30-1)

12. Code of Honor (12-1)

13. Win Win Win (12-1)

14. Master Fencer (50-1)

15. Game Winner (9-2)

16. Roadster (5-1)

17. Long Range Toddy (30-1)

18. Spinoff (30-1)

19. Country House (30-1)

20. Bodexpress (30-1)

All horses that drew posts Nos. 13-20 moved in one following Omaha Beach's scratching, per the Derby's Twitter account. Bodexpress took No. 20. Odds via SportsLine.

Kentucky Derby Payouts

The purse for the Kentucky Derby has been raised to $3 million this year. Here's how much the top finishers' owners will take home.

Winner: $1.86 million

Second: $600,000

Third: $300,000

Fourth: $150,000

Fifth: $90,000

Predictions

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster are the favorites to win, and it will be one from that Baffert-trained trio that claims the victory.

All three of those horses have their strengths, and it could depend on which one of them has the best start and quickly gets to the front of the field.

Improbable has shown the ability to finish strong, as it nearly chased down Omaha Beach (the early Kentucky Derby favorite that was scratched due to a respiratory issue) in the Arkansas Derby. If Improbable can start strong, then it could use a similar late surge to hold off the rest of the Kentucky Derby field.

Expect that to happen as Improbable will emerge from the Derby field as the winner, giving Baffert his sixth career Kentucky Derby victory.

"He can be a little bit feisty," Baffert said, according to ESPN.com's Katherine Terrell. "He's got a bigger engine on him, he gets excited a bit, but that's just him."

One wild card is Maximum Security, which is undefeated but hasn't faced many of the other top Kentucky Derby contenders. It will have a strong showing but fall short to Improbable in the end.

Pick: Improbable