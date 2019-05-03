Lakers News: Magic Johnson Dines with Jeanie Buss After Resigning as President

EL SEGUNDO, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Magic Johnson and Jeannie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers pose during the 2016-2017 Los Angeles Lakers team photo onFebruary 27, 2017 at the The Toyota Sports Center in El Segundo, California.
There don't appear to be any hard feelings between Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson following his abrupt resignation as Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations last month. 

Johnson shared a picture of himself and the team owner having dinner together Thursday night:

Per Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Johnson and Buss have maintained regular contact in the three weeks since he left the Lakers. 

When Johnson told reporters he was stepping down, one of the most surprising moments came when he said he hadn't told Buss of his decision.

"I couldn't," Johnson said. "I could not stand to tell her. But the one thing she had in me was somebody she could trust and [was] loyal to her. And I will be that as well ... We've been talking about next year and I've been sitting there saying 'I'm not gonna be here.'"

The Buss family has owned the Lakers since Johnson was drafted No. 1 overall by the franchise in 1979. Jeanie took over as president prior to the 2013-14 season and hired Johnson in February 2017. 