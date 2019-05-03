Kentucky Derby 2019 Jockeys and Horses' Top Odds for 145th Race Field

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Just one day after Omaha Beach secured 4-1 odds as the early favorite to win the Kentucky Derby for drawing the No. 12 post position, the colt was scratched due to an entrapped epiglottis diagnosis.

The Richard Mandella-trained horse will reportedly undergo surgery for the condition with is described by Dr. Bonnie R. Rush, DVM, MS, DACVIM, Equine Internal Medicine at Kansas State University's College of Veterinary Medicine as "a less common cause of respiratory noise and exercise intolerance."

With the favorite for the 145th annual Run for the Roses scratched, the field is now wide open.

That said, the three thoroughbreds trained by Bob Baffert are still top contenders to race for the win at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Game Winner

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Derby is always a thriller, but this year, it's even more compelling.

With the top threat out, Baffert's trio of horses are now the literal triple threat to take home the prize.

The odds on favorite of that triumvirate is Game Winner. Jockey Joel Rosario will be riding the American Pharoah Stakes and Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner around the track with an eye on the lion's share ($1.86 million) of the total $3 million purse.

He's also Baffert's best chance to win his second-straight Derby and record-tying sixth overall.

The 66-year old trainer is still not ready to proclaim victory, though.

"I keep looking at the (speed figures), and they all run the same," Baffert told USA TODAY's Dan Wolken. "I’ve got three nice horses, but I think it’s still a wide-open race. There’s 10 horses here within a length of each other. It’s whoever gets the trip."

Game Winner drew the No. 16 post position and has 9-2 odds.

With a prestigious racing pedigree and top trainer behind him, he's a virtual lock to move the needle for bettors on race day.

Improbable

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jockey Irad Ortiz will be riding on Improbable, who recently finished second in the Arkansas Derby behind Omaha Beach and then behind Long Range Toddy in the Rebel Stakes by a length.

Improbable is a great horse to get behind and wager on for "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports."

The colt (No. 5 post position, 5-1 odds) has earned $619,520 to date and will look to add to that tally on Saturday.

The horse's name doesn't exactly describe its chances, though, as it will be a definite value bet to be the first of the 20-horse field to finish.

Roadster

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If history is any indication, Roadster, who beat Game Winner to win the Santa Anita Derby, will have the toughest road to victory.

The horse, who beat Game Winner to win the Santa Anita Derby, will have to break from the gates in the worst post position (No. 17) at Churchill Downs.

Colts running from the 17 are 0-40, but this one is looking to turn that trend on its head.

Mounted by jockey Florent Geroux (replacing Mike Smith), Roadster has 5-1 odds to race ahead of the pack down the backstretch to add to its $706,200 lifetime tally.

For bettors looking for a good horse to back as the fastest to run the one and one-quarter miles long race, Roadster should be at the top of the list.

