Kentucky Derby Schedule 2019: Race Start Time, TV Coverage and Live Stream Info

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 145th installment of the Kentucky Derby is just a day away now, and it’s really anyone’s race.

As the first race in the pursuit of a Triple Crown, the winner of the Derby will look to grab wins at the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes in the weeks after. Last year’s Derby winner, Justify, was the second horse to pull off the trifecta—following American Pharoah in 2015—in the last 40 years.

Here’s a look at how to watch the race tomorrow:

2019 Kentucky Derby Info

Date: Saturday, May 4

TV: NBC (Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Race Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

There has already been a lot to happen in the days leading up to the Run for the Roses.

Omaha Beach, the favorite to win the race, was scratched from the running on Wednesday due to an entrapped epiglottis, which causes breathing difficulties. Jockey Mike Smith, winner of the Triple Crown last year with Justify, will now be sidelined from the Derby, after choosing to ride Omaha Beach over Bob Baffert’s Roadster.

According to Churchill Downs oddsmaker Mike Battaglia, Game Winner (+450) now stands as the favorite, with Improbable (+500) and Roadster (+500) following closely behind. Tacitus and Maximum Security follow the Baffert trio, both with +800 odds.

Game Winner takes the top spot following Omaha Beach’s sidelining because of his impressive victory in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile in 2018. The horse was also unanimously named the champion 2-year-old male last year, according to ESPN.

Award-winning trainer Baffert is looking to capture his sixth Derby title, after having his horse Justify take the Triple Crown last year, just two year’s after his horse American Pharoah did the same.

The trainer’s chances of capturing another Roses title bodes well, as the top three horses all are his. If he did, he would tie Ben Stones for the most Derby wins by a trainer.

Improbable notched a win at the Street Sense Stakes on the undercard for the Breeders’ Cup. Roadster also came away with a victory over Gam Winner in the Santa Anita Derby. However, after drawing post 17, Roadster will have to overcome the “Curse of the 17 Post,” as no one has won from that post since 1930.

No matter the outcome, Saturday is stacking up to be an exciting day of horse racing.