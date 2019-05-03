Kentucky Derby 2019 Odds: Best and Worst Horse-Jockey Tandems to Bet

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Horse racing fans have seen it over and over in the biggest races of the year. Competitors battle their way around the race track and as the horses hit the stretch run, one horse turns on the jets and uses his speed to win the race.

It's clear that speed is a big factor, but it is not the only factor. The horse has to be guided around the racetrack by a jockey who knows the best route for that horse in that particular race. The trainer has prepared the horse to run a race, and factors like the weather and track conditions have to be taken into account as well.

Tactics are hugely important in a long and crowded race like the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby. A poor start means a fast horse can be shuffled backwards and have little chance of catching up. The horse and jockey work as a team to run the best race possible.

Here's a look at the best and worst horse-jockey combinations in the Kentucky Derby.

Post position, Horse, Trainer, Jockey, Odds

1. War of Will, Mark Casse, Tyler Gaffalione, 15-1

2. Tax, Danny Gargan, Junior Alvarado, 20-1

3. By My Standards, Bret Calhoun, Gabriel Saez, 15-1

4. Gray Magician, Peter Miller, Drayden Van Dyke, 50-1

5. Improbable, Bob Baffert, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-1

6. Vekoma, George Weaver, Javier Castellano, 15-1

7. Maximum Security, Jason Servis, Luis Saez, 8-1

8. Tacitus, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 8-1

9. Plus Que Parfait, Brendan Walsh, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1

10. Cutting Humor, Todd Pletcher, Corey J. Lanerie, 30-1

11. Haikal, Kiaran McLaughlin, Rajiv Maragh, 30-1

Scratched—12. Omaha Beach, Richard Mandella, Mike Smith

13. Code of Honor, Shug McGaughey, John Velazquez, 12-1

14. Win Win Win, Michael Trombetta, Julian Pimentel, 12-1

15. Master Fencer, Japanese qualifier, Koichi Tsunoda, Julien Leparoux, 50-1

16. Game Winner, Bob Baffert, Joel Rosario, 9-2

17. Roadster, Bob Baffert, Florent Geroux, 5-1

18. Long Range Toddy, Steve Asmussen, Jon Court, 30-1

19. Spinoff, Todd Pletcher, Manny Franco, 30-1

20. Country House, Bill Mott, Flavien Prat, 30-1

AE-21. Bodexpress, Gustavo Delgado, Chris Landeros, 30-1

Updated odds courtesy of Churchill Downs PR.

Favored Game Winner has a notable record, having been to the post six times in his career, and recording four victories and two second-place finishes.

While that's quite positive, the victories came in Game Winner's first four races and and the second-place finishes came in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes and the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby.

Jockey Joel Rosario is one of the best in the nation. The 29-year-old has been riding professionally since he was 14, and his ride on Game Winner is his eighth Derby mount. Rosario won the 2013 Derby aboard Orb, and he also went to the winner's circle in the 2011 Belmont Stakes when he finished first with Tonalist.

Roadster also has a powerful resume with three victories in his four starts. He won an allowance at Santa Anita and he followed that up with a victory in the Santa Anita Derby. Both of those starts were in 2019, and he won his initial race and finished third in a Grade 1 race last year.

Jockey Florent Geroux has thrived since coming to the United State from his native France in 2016. He has been aboard champions including Gun Runner and Monomoy Girl, and he piloted Gun Runer to a third-place finish in the 2016 Kentucky Derby.

Improbable, like Game Winner and Roadster, is trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, and since those three horses are the favorites in the race, it seems like Baffert should have an excellent chance of saddling the Kentucky Derby winner. If he is successful, it will be his sixth championship in this classic race.

Improbable won all three of his races as a two-year-old, but he has had to settle for second-place finishes this year at Oaklawn Park in the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby.

Baffert is hoping that Improbable finds the Churchill Downs track more to his liking than Oaklawn. Improbable will be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., who has had three previous rides in the Derby. Ortiz won the Eclipse Award in 2018 as the best jockey in North America, and if he senses any opening for Improbable, he can have his horse slip into that hole and take advantage of it.

Code of Honor is deserving of respect along with jockey John Velazquez. Code of Honor has been in the money in four of his five races with two victories, a second-place finish and a third. He won the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park in early March, and followed that up with a third-place finish in the Florida Derby at the end of March at the same track.

Velazquez is a 47-year-old Hall of Famer who has won more than 6,000 races in his career. Only four active jockeys have won more races than Velazaquez, and he will be attempting to win his third Derby. He won the race in 2011 with Animal Kingdom and in 2017 on board Always Dreaming. The experience factor is huge here, and Velazquez is unlikely to make a mistake with his mount.

Tacitus and Jose Ortiz form another strong combination in this race. Tacitus has won three races in a row, including both of his starts in 2019. He won the Tampa Bay Derby and the Wood Memorial, and he comes into the Derby on a nice roll. Trainer Bill Mott appears to have him prepared to run his best race here.

Ortiz is the brother of Irad Ortiz, and the two brothers will be competing against each other with two of the better horses in the race. Jose Ortiz has ridden in the Derby four times, and he finished second last year aboard Good Magic. Jose has become one of the most prominent jockeys in the nation.

While those four horse and jockey duos stand out, it's hard to make a case for Gray Magician and jockey Drayden Van Dyke.

Gray Magician needed four tries before he broke his maiden and he has not won again since accomplishing that feat last November. He finished second to Derby hopeful Plus Que Parfait while racing overseas, but he has never raced against the caliber of horses that he will see in the Derby.

Van Dyke is an effective young rider and a native of Louisville. He started his career in 2013 and he has won 578 career races. He was fourth aboard Instilled Regard in last year's Derby, and picked up his first Breeders' Cup win last fall. However, he is going into battle with an underqualified 50-1 shot, and it would be unreasonable to expect a jockey without much experience in the biggest races to come through with a solid showing here.

It's difficult to have much faith in Japanese import Master Fencer and jockey Julian Leparoux, and there's little blame that goes on the jockey's shoulders. Kentucky Derby officials invite a Japanese import to take part in the race every year, and the only reason that Master Fencer made it to Churchill Downs is that the three qualifiers ranked ahead of him in his native country all turned down the opportunity.

Leparoux has ridden in the Derby 10 times, but he has never been better than fourth. It seems likely that Leparoux and Master Fencer will have a difficult competing against the better horses in this race.

All racing information from KentuckyDerby.com, Bloodhorse.com and Twinspires.com.