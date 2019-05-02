Watch Trailer for 'Lynch: A History' on Marshawn Lynch's Media Silence Protest

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

A new documentary by David Shields examines NFL star Marshawn Lynch and his unwillingness to cooperate in media interviews.

The official trailer was released Thursday, showcasing the running back's response of "I'm thankful" to a variety of questions while he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks:

Lynch had previously been fined for not talking to the media.

Shield compared this protest to racism in United States history and broke down the similarities in the responses.

"Culling more than 700 video clips and placing them in dramatic, rapid and radical juxtaposition, this kaleidoscopic film is a powerful political parable about Marshawn Lynch, American media-sports complex and its deep complicity with racial oppression," the description reads.

The 84-minute film will be released June 3 at the Seattle International Film Festival.