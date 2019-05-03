2019 Kentucky Derby: Projecting Order of Finish and Payouts for Entire Field

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is nearly upon us, as the 2019 edition of the Run for the Roses will take place on Saturday.

With no clear favourite in this year's race, a multitude of trainers, jockeys and owners will like their chances. The purse for the 145th edition is massive, as this year's prize pool was raised from $2 million to $3 million, per Thomas Schlarp of Sporting News.

Here is a breakdown of the total payouts:

First: $1.86 million

Second : $600,000

Third: $300,000

Fourth: $150,000

Fifth: $90,000

NBCSN shared the morning line odds following the news the favourite, Omaha Beach, will not be running:

With Omaha Beach scratched, the field looks even more open than it did. Game Winner, Improbable, Roadster and Tacitus are among the betting favourites, but there's plenty of depth behind the top contenders.

Roadster has won his only two starts of 2019, including a victory over Game Winner in the Santa Anita Derby:

Game Winner and Roadster were drawn into Posts 16 and 17, respectively, however, and will have to cover some ground to find the rail.

Game Winner was a dominant force as a two-year-old but was beaten in both his starts in 2019, with Omaha Beach getting the better of him in the Rebel Stakes. Per sportswriter Caleb Keller, recent history has strongly favoured unbeaten three-year-olds in the Derby:

Maximum Security has three wins in 2019 but hasn't faced the stiffest competition, beating the likes of Bodexpress and Code Of Honor in the Florida Derby.

He'll break from Gate 7, next to Tacitus, who will be in Gate 8. Track announcer Travis Stone is no fan of his pace, however:

Further down the list of contenders, Long Range Toddy hasn't received a lot of buzz, but he beat Improbable in the Rebel Stakes earlier this year and could be one to keep an eye on.

Projected Order of Finish (based on odds from NBCSN):

Game Winner (9-2)

Improbable (5-1)

Roadster (5-1)

Maximum Security (8-1)

Tacitus (8-1)

Code Of Honor (12-1)

Win Win Win (12-1)

War of Will (15-1)

By My Standards (15-1)

Vekoma (15-1)

Tax (20-1)

Plus Que Parfait (30-1)

Cutting Humor (30-1)

Haikal (30-1)

Long Range Toddy (30-1)

Spinoff (30-1)

Country House (30-1)

Bodexpress (30-1)

Gray Magician (50-1)

Master Fencer (50-1)