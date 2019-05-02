Kentucky Derby 2019 Horses: Full Lineup, Favorites and Sleepers in 145th Race

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Twenty horses will take their posts at Churchill Downs on Saturday evening. And roughly two minutes after the start of the 145th Kentucky Derby, one of them will be the winner.

This is one of the most wide-open Derby fields in recent memory, especially after early betting favorite Omaha Beach was scratched on Wednesday due to a respiratory issue.

Some horses have better chances of winning the Run for the Roses than others. Here's a look at this year's full field and odds, as well as some favorites and sleepers to keep an eye on Saturday.

Kentucky Derby Post Positions, Odds

1: War of Will (15-1)

2: Tax (20-1)

3: By My Standards (15-1)

4: Gray Magician (50-1)

5: Improbable (5-1)

6: Vekoma (15-1)

7: Maximum Security (8-1)

8: Tacitus (8-1)

9: Plus Que Parfait (30-1)

10: Cutting Humor (30-1)

11: Haikal (30-1)

12: Code of Honor (12-1)

13: Win Win Win (12-1)

14: Master Fencer (50-1)

15: Game Winner (9-2)

16: Roadster (5-1)

17: Long Range Toddy (30-1)

18: Spinoff (30-1)

19: Country House (30-1)

20: Bodexpress (30-1)

All horses that drew posts Nos. 13-20 moved in one with Omaha Beach getting scratched and Bodexpress taking No. 20. Odds via SportsLine, as of Thursday at 6 a.m. ET.



Favorites

The three horses with the top odds—Game Winner, Improbable and Roadster—are obviously favorites to win the race, particularly because they're all trained by Bob Baffert, who has five career Kentucky Derby wins, including two in the past four years with Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018).

At least one of Baffert's three horses should be contending for the win in the final stretch of Saturday's race.

"It’s amazing what a good horse does for your soul," Baffert said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Eric Crawford. "It puts some pep in your step. When you have a horse that has a chance to win the Derby, it’s a totally different feeling. You can’t wait to get up. It really keeps you going. It’s the beauty of this race."

Baffert has three horses with chances to win the Kentucky Derby. And with Omaha Beach out of the race, the odds of one of those three winning have gone up.

Maximum Security and Tacitus are also horses with good odds that could be strong contenders to compete for the win.

Sleepers

While the Kentucky Derby winner can come from the favorites, there could also be a longshot that surprises and wins the race. Like in 2005, when Giacomo, a 50-1 underdog, secured the Derby victory.

No horse with odds that low should contend in this year's race, but there are some sleepers to watch heading into Saturday.

Win Win Win has finished in the money (top three) in each of its six career races. Another sleeper is Code of Honor, which is trained by Shug McGaughey, whose last horse to compete in the Kentucky Derby was the 2013 winner, Orb.

War of Will was among potential Kentucky Derby contenders before it suffered a patella injury during the Louisiana Derby, in which it finished ninth. Although War of Will had an unfavorable draw and is starting from the No. 1 post, there's a slight chance it could have a strong showing in the Kentucky Derby.