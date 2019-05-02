Kentucky Derby Start Time 2019: TV Schedule and Post Time for Churchill Downs

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

On Saturday, one horse will emerge victorious from this year's Kentucky Derby, the 145th running of the race, and go on a quest to become the second straight Derby winner to claim the Triple Crown.

However, there's no clear-cut favorite to win this year's Run for the Roses. The early betting favorite, Omaha Beach, was scratched from the Derby due to a respiratory issue, making the list of top contenders even closer.

The Kentucky Derby is typically one of the most thrilling, exciting two-minute events in sports, and this year should be no different. It will definitely be something to tune in to watch.

Kentucky Derby Information

Post Time: Saturday at 6:50 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Predictions

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

With Omaha Beach out of the race, three Bob Baffert-trained horses are the favorites to win the Kentucky Derby. Game Winner (9-2 odds, as of Thursday at 3 a.m. ET per SportsLine), Improbable (5-1) and Roadster (5-1) have the best odds to be the victor.

There is a strong chance that at least one from this trio of horses will be up front near the finish of the race, and perhaps more than one of them.

Here's what Baffert told the Los Angeles Times' John Cherwa about each of his horses in the race.

Game Winner: "He’s a champion, he’s never run a bad race."

Improbable: "Improbable was lucky just to get here after his gate antics, which could have been disastrous for him."

Roadster: "Roadster was a little late to the party, but ends up winning the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby and been doing well since."

If it's not one of Baffert's trio that wins the Kentucky Derby, it could be Maximum Security.

Maximum Security (8-1) hasn't faced the toughest competition, so it's impossible to tell how it will perform against some of the top horses in the Kentucky Derby field. However, Maximum Security is undefeated, which includes a win in the Florida Derby, so it should have a solid showing.

So, there are several horses that are considered top contenders, but only one can win.

That will be Improbable, which will give Baffert his record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby win as a trainer.

Improbable had second-place showings in the Rebel Stakes on March 16 and the Arkansas Derby on April 13. It nearly chased down Omaha Beach in the final stretch of the Arkansas Derby, but it came up just short.

But don't expect Improbable to run away with the win. It should be a competitive race.

"I think anyone could win it," Baffert said, according to Eric Crawford of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "You have to get the trip, and the post is important. Last year we came in with Justify, and he was a man among boys, and American Pharoah. This year is different. With them I knew I had the horse and felt like I needed a little luck. Now I’ve got three nice horses, and there’s a lot of parity. It’s wide open."