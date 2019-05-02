Kentucky Oaks 2019: Post Positions, Field and Race Preview

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Kentucky Oaks is the premier race on Friday's card at Churchill Downs.

The race for three-year old fillies was won by Monomoy Girl in 2018 and Abel Tasman two years ago.

One of the last two winning trainers has a horse entered in the 2019 Kentucky Oaks, as Bob Baffert, who won with Abel Tasman in 2017, trains Flor de la Mar.

Bellafina is the top horse in the eyes of many experts, but just like Saturday's Kentucky Derby, there are a handful of other horses who could be picked as the winner.

Post Positions

1. Out for a Spin

2. Chocolate Kisses

3. Lady Apple

4. Bellafina

5. Flor de la Mar

6. Positive Spirit

7. Jaywalk

8. Motion Emotion

9. Liora

10. Champagne Anyone

11. Jeltrin

12. Street Band

13. Serengeti Empress

14. Restless Rider

15. Dunbar Road

16. Point of Honor

Preview

Bellafina appears to be the horse to beat late on Friday afternoon.

The Simon Callaghan-trained horse drew a favorable post position at No. 4, which allows her to hug the inside line if she gets off to a fast start.

Bellafina is seen as the favorite because she earned the most points in the Road to the Kentucky Oaks and took first place in each of her last three races.

In the Santa Anita Oaks, Bellafina defeated Flor de la Mar, but she only went up against three other horses.

If you are looking for a flaw to argue against betting on Bellafina, she has three straight races with five horses in them and took fourth against a stacked field at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies.

Restless Rider will also be mentioned in the favorite conversation, but she hasn't won a race since the Darley Alcibiades Stakes in November.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

But since Restless Rider has three straight second-place finishes, she is a solid choice for exotic bets since it feels close to a lock that she will finish in the top three.

Champagne Anyone is coming off a victory at the Gulfstream Park Oaks in which she beat fellow Kentucky Oaks participant Dunbar Road.

Dunbar Road is another one of the potentially strong options to wager on, but she and Restless Rider face a difficult task starting in outside post positions.

Of all the top horses, Jaywalk may be in the best position to trot into the winner's circle Friday.

Jaywalk won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies race at Churchill Downs a year ago, and if experience is something you rely on when betting on horse racing, she has it at the track.

As always, there will be a few long shots to watch, and given the expected fast pace of the race, the horses starting on the inside post positions could have an advantage.

If one of Out for a Spin, Chocolate Kisses or Lady Apple gets out to a fast start, they could control the race and at least finish in the top few positions.

Given how well-rounded the Kentucky Oaks field is, we could see any number of horses winning, and depending on what betting value is out there Friday, we suggest you take one of the long shots along with a few of the favored horses.

