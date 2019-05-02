Kentucky Derby 2019 Post Positions: Horses, Jockeys with Best, Worst Race Odds

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach scratched out of the race Wednesday afternoon after a breathing difficulty was discovered in the three-year-old colt.

Omaha Beach has an entrapped epiglottis according to owner Rick Porter, and the colt will undergo a surgical procedure to repair the issue.

Trainer Richard Mandella explained that the problem was discovered after Omaha Beach's Wednesday morning training effort.

"After training this morning we noticed him cough a few times," Mandella said, per Bloodhorse.com. "It caused us to scope him and we found an entrapped epiglottis. We can't fix it this week so we'll have to have a procedure done in a few days. ... We'll have to figure out a whole new game plan."

Longshot Bodexpress draws into the race from the Also Eligible list as result of Omaha Beach's inability to run. He is a 30-1 longshot.

Trainer Bob Baffert has the three leading contenders in the race Omaha Beach is out of the race. Game Winner is the new favorite at 9-2, while Improbable and Roadster are both at 5-1.



Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, odds

1. War of Will, Mark Casse, Tyler Gaffalione, 15-1

2. Tax, Danny Gargan, Junior Alvarado, 20-1

3. By My Standards, Bret Calhoun, Gabriel Saez, 15-1

4. Gray Magician, Peter Miller, Drayden Van Dyke, 50-1

5. Improbable, Bob Baffert, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-1

6. Vekoma, George Weaver, Javier Castellano, 15-1

7. Maximum Security, Jason Servis, Luis Saez, 8-1

8. Tacitus, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 8-1

9. Plus Que Parfait, Brendan Walsh, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1

10. Cutting Humor, Todd Pletcher, Corey J. Lanerie, 30-1

11. Haikal, Kiaran McLaughlin, Rajiv Maragh, 30-1

12. Omaha Beach, Richard Mandella, Mike Smith, Scratched

13. Code of Honor, Shug McGaughey, John Velazquez, 12-1

14. Win Win Win, Michael Trombetta, Julian Pimentel, 12-1

15. Master Fencer, Japanese qualifier, Koichi Tsunoda, Julien Leparoux, 50-1

16. Game Winner, Bob Baffert, Joel Rosario, 9-2

17. Roadster, Bob Baffert, Florent Geroux, 5-1

18. Long Range Toddy, Steve Asmussen, Jon Court, 30-1

19. Spinoff, Todd Pletcher, Manny Franco, 30-1

20. Country House, Bill Mott, Flavien Prat, 30-1

AE-21. Bodexpress, Gustavo Delgado, Chris Landeros, 30-1

Morning line updated odds courtesy of Churchill Downs PR.

Game Winner will be ridden by Joel Rosario and he has been quite successful to this point in his career with four wins and two second-place finishes in his six starts.

Game Winner finished second to Omaha Beach by a nose in the Rebel Stakes and lost by a half-length to Roadster in the Santa Anita Derby. Game Winner should have the stamina to run the 1 1/4-mile distance without tiring because of his pedigree. Sire Candy Ride and dam Indyan Giving provide the background for a strong runner over the distance.

Rosario is known as one of the best finishing jockeys, so if he is close down the stretch, he should have an excellent chance of winning the race.

Improbable has three wins and two second-place finishes to his credit in five career races, and jockey Irad Ortiz jr. has the skill to give him an expert ride at Churchill Downs.

Improbable had Omaha Beach in his sights in the Arkansas Derby, and he appeared to be in a excellent position to strike during the stretch run. However, he could not get it done and he had to settle for second after losing to Omaha Beach by a length.

Improbable was sharper as a two-year-old, as he was unbeaten in his three starts. He had an easy victory in the Street Sense Stakes at Churchill Downs, and having a win over the surface is normally a good sign.

Roadster has started four races in his career and he has won three of them and finished third in the other. Roadster will be ridden by Florent Geroux, and the French jockey has excelled since coming to the United States three years ago.

Interestingly, Roadster came back from throat surgery that caused him to be away from the track for six months. Upon his return, he won an allowance race and then rallied from fifth place to win the Santa Anita Derby.

Baffert could make a jockey change and use Smith aboard Roadster because those two won the Triple Crown last year with Justify, but the Hall of Fame trainer is not inclined to make any changes.

"I’m all in with Flo," he said, per Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports. "I feel horrible for Richard and Mike."

While it would be something of a surprise if all three of Baffert's horses were able to run stellar races, it seems quite logical that one or two of them will run to their best form here.

In addition to those three, Tacitus and Maximum Security are both 8-1 shots and have a good chance to contend. Tacitus has a strong trainer-jockey combination in Bill Mott and Jose Ortiz, while Jason Servis trains Maximum Security and Jose Ortiz rides him.

On the other end of the spectrum, it's difficult to see Japanese qualifier Master Fencer having a legitimate chance to contend in this race.

Master Fencer is a 50-1 shot, and while Japanese trainer Koichi Tsunoda has an excellent jockey in Julien Leparoux, the challenge of crossing the Pacific and dominating at Churchill Downs is very unlikely.

Churchill Downs always invites a Japanese qualifier, but Master Fencer's credentials appear rather ordinary. He finished second and fourth in his last two spots to gain consideration, but he was only fourth in the rankings. Master Fencer got the chance to come to Churchill Downs because the other three qualifiers turned down the opportunity.

That does not bode well in this race that pits the best three-year-olds against each other.

Gray Magician is another 50-1 shot, and he has one win in his eight career starts. He is trained by Peter Miller and ridden by Drayden Van Dyke.

Gray Magician has not faced the kind of quality horses that will be running in the Derby and it would be a shocker if he comes up with a winning effort against formidable competition.