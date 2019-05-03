Kentucky Derby 2019 Post Positions: Odds and Race Outlook for Entire Field

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The news of race favorite Omaha Beach being scratched shook up the 2019 Kentucky Derby, but it also provided an opportunity to one eligible horse initially not in the field.

Bodexpress is the fortunate beneficiary of the disappointing news, moving from the Churchill Downs barns into Post 19. The Gustavo Delgado-trained colt most recently finished in the second at the Florida Derby and now has a chance to Run for the Roses.

But the favorites all come from a familiar spot.

Roadster, Game Winner and Improbable stand atop the latest odds chart―one that, as Omaha Beach reminded us, could change at any moment leading up to Saturday's race.

2019 Kentucky Derby Odds

1. War of Will (+1600)

2. Tax (+2200)

3. By My Standards (+1600)

4. Gray Magician (+5000)

5. Improbable (+500)

6. Vekoma (+1600)

7. Maximum Security (+700)

8. Tacitus (+600)

9. Plus Que Parfait (+2800)

10. Cutting Humor (+2500)

11. Code of Honor (+1000)

12. Win Win Win (+2000)

13. Master Fencer (+5000)

14. Game Winner (+350)

15. Roadster (+350)

16. Long Range Toddy (+4000)

17. Spinoff (+2800)

18. Country House (+3300)

19. Bodexpress (+2200)

Race Outlook

Favorites

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Of the three horses with odds +500 or better, all three horses have the same trainer: Bob Baffert.

Recently, he worked with American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018), who became Triple Crown winners. But don't a continuation of the impressive trend in 2019; Baffert says there's no clear favorite.

"This year is different," he said, per Brad Crawford of WDRB. "With [American Pharoah and Justify] I knew I had the horse and felt like I needed a little luck. Now I've got three nice horses, and there's a lot of parity. It's wide open."

Close behind the trio of Roadster, Game Winner and Improbable are Tacitus and Maximum Security. Both horses should be positioned for a late charge, though Maximum Security has early speed.

Rest of the Field

Regardless of Maximum Security's initial run, War of Will and Vekoma will probably push the pace on an expected wet track.

"Our horse is really on his game, so he'll probably come away from there running," said War of Will trainer Mark Casse, according to Ed McNamara of Newsday. "I think we'll probably be on the lead and play catch me if you can."

Beyond the favorites, a few horses have a great chance to do exactly that.

Code of Honor―ridden by two-time Derby winner John Velazquez―and Win Win Win are positioned alongside each other in Posts 11 and 12. They should be factors on the backstretch along with Tax and By My Standards, who start in gates 2 and 3.

Longshots to watch are Cutting Humor, Long Range Toddy and late entrant Bodexpress, though the latter two have considerable ground to make up since they're in Posts 16 and 19.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.