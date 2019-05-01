Kentucky Derby 2019 Odds: Latest Field Betting Lines After Post Positions Draw

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

As we near the 145th Kentucky Derby, the odds are relatively unchanged after the post-position was revealed on Thursday.

Front-runner Omaha Beach stayed in the lead, with his 12 post-position granting him some extra cushion in the betting world.

Richard Mandella's horse is the 4-1 favorite, with three of renowned trainer Bob Baffert's horses following close behind.

As of Tuesday's post, here's a look at the updated odds for all of the contestants in order of post position, according to Horse Racing Nation:

1. War of Will: 20-1

2. Tax: 20-1

3. By My Standards: 20-1

4. Gray Magician: 50-1

5. Improbable: 6-1

6. Vekoma: 20-1

7. Maximum Security: 10-1

8. Tacitus: 10-1

9. Plus Que Parfait: 30-1

10. Cutting Humor: 30-1

11. Haikal: 30-1

12. Omaha Beach: 4-1

13. Code of Honor: 15-1

14. Win Win Win: 15-1

15. Master Fencer: 50-1

16. Game Winner: 5-1

17. Roadster: 6-1

18. Long Range Toddy: 30-1

19. Spinoff: 30-1

20. Country House: 30-1

The trio of Baffert's horses, Game Winner, Roadster and Improbable, having the second-, joint-third-best odds, respectively, in Tuesday's Derby is no surprise to anyone.

While Improbable will start at the five post, Game Winner and Roadster will start right next to each other at posts 16 and 17, respectively.

Roadster doesn't have much to worry about on his outside, with Long Range Toddy, Spinoff and Country House all drawing the outside posts with 30-1 odds.

However, Roadster will have to overcome the "Curse of the 17 Post" in order to take home the roses. The 17 post has never seen a winner in the Derby, with horses starting from that post going 0-for-40. Roadster remains a favorite despite this draw because of his speed and ability to shoot out of the gate.

Baffert seemed relatively unfazed when dealt the dreaded 17 Post, who said, per Los Angeles Times' John Cherwa:

"The 17 has been 0-for-40, but it's like [Triple Crown winner] American Pharoah had the 18 and there was a scratch and he had the 17 for a day and then he went to the 16. At the end of the day, you have to have the horse. If your horse shows up, that's more important. After watching Big Brown gallop from the 20 hole [and winning in 2008] it really doesn't make a difference."

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Omaha Beach remained the favorite after landing the best draw, with Maximum Security on his inside and a not a lot of speed between the two. Maximum Security is near the middle of the pack upon release and will likely shoot out to a good early position with his speed out of the gate.

"His last couple of races he kind of sits back and bides his time a little bit, then decides when to just cruise along. Mike will have to figure that out," Mandella said, per Gary B. Graves of the Associated Press (h/t the Chicago Sun-Times).

Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith will ride Omaha Beach after winning last year's Kentucky Derby aboard Baffert's horse Justify, who took the Triple Crown last year.

Smith has already proved to be a lethal opponent atop Omaha Beach, with the two winning the Rebel Stakes in March (barely beating out Game Winner) and the Arkansas Derby in his last outing, where they bested Improbable.

Tacitus and Maximum Security will also be competitors with the top four horses, with Tacitus coming off wins at the GII Tampa Bay Derby and the GII Wood Memorial and Maximum Security taking the Xpressbet Florida Derby. Maximum Security may also be a favored underdog due to his speed out of the gate.

The top four horses, along with all their competitors, will surely put on a show this year at the "the fastest two minutes in sports."