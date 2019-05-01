Kentucky Derby 2019 Odds: Picks and Predictions Based on Recent Betting Lines

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Which horse will outlast 19 others over a two-minute race that's one of the most thrilling events in sports? Pick the right one, and it's possible to make a profit.

People are continuing to place bets as the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby nears. The annual Run for the Roses takes place Saturday evening at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Here's a look at the odds for this year's Kentucky Derby and predictions for which horses could emerge victorious on Saturday.

Kentucky Derby Odds (Via SportsLine)

Omaha Beach 4-1

Game Winner 5-1

Improbable 6-1

Roadster 6-1

Maximum Security 10-1

Tacitus 10-1

Code of Honor 15-1

Win Win Win 15-1

By My Standards 20-1

Tax 20-1

Vekoma 20-1

War of Will 20-1

Country House 30-1

Cutting Humor 30-1

Haikal 30-1

Long Range Toddy 30-1

Plus Que Parfait 30-1

Spinoff 30-1

Gray Magician 50-1

Master Fencer 50-1

Odds as of Wednesday at 5 a.m. ET

Race Predictions

It's clear that there are four horses that are most likely to win this year's Kentucky Derby, and it should come down to two or three from that group in the race's final stretch.

Omaha Beach, the early favorite, will be looking to beat a trio of horses trained by the legendary Bob Baffert, who has five career Kentucky Derby wins. Coming off a win in the Arkansas Derby, Omaha Beach had a favorable post draw as it will be starting from the No. 12 post.

So, which Baffert-trained horse will have the best chance to compete with Omaha Beach, and potentially even notch the win?

Game Winner has the best odds of the three Baffert horses, and it will be starting from the No. 16 post alongside Roadster, which will start from No. 17. Those aren't the best draws, especially with those two horses being side by side right out of the gate.

That will make it so Improbable, starting from the No. 5 post, will compete with Omaha Beach for the lead and have the best showing among the three Baffert horses.

Omaha Beach and Improbable went head-to-head at the Arkansas Derby and provided a thrilling finish. Improbable tried to run down Omaha Beach in the final stretch, but the latter held on for the victory.

It wouldn't be surprising to see a similar finish between the two horses again on Saturday.

If that happens, expect the same result. Omaha Beach is the early favorite for a reason, and it will outlast Baffert's trio of horses and the rest of the field to give longtime trainer Richard Mandella his first Kentucky Derby victory.

"It's something I've always wanted to do, just like any other horse person," Mandella said, according to the Los Angeles Times' John Cherwa. "We'll see how things unfold. They only get one chance to run in the Derby, one day of their 3-year-old year career, so it's got to come together that day or it doesn't work. We're hoping it's coming together. So far so good."