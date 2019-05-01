Kentucky Derby 2019 Post Time: Start Time, Schedule and More for 145th Race

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The field has been set, the post draw has happened and bets continue to be placed. However, the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby doesn't occur until Saturday evening, so there's still plenty of time to speculate about which horse could be the victor in this year's Run for the Roses.

While the betting lines will likely have some changes over the next few days, it's clear which horses should be the favorites to contend for the win this year.

Here's a look at how to catch this year's Kentucky Derby action and a preview of the race.

Kentucky Derby Information

TV Coverage Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Post Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

TV Info: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Race Preview

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Omaha Beach has been the early favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, and that hasn't changed over the past few days. (As of Wednesday at 5 a.m. ET, Omaha Beach was a 4-1 favorite to win, according to SportsLine.)

It helped that Omaha Beach had a good post draw on Tuesday, as it will start from the No. 12 post on Saturday. Not only that, but two-time Kentucky Derby winner Mike Smith will be the jockey riding Omaha Beach in the race.

Smith rode Justify in all three of its Triple Crown wins last year, and he also rode Giacomo to victory in 2005. Now, he'll look to win while riding Omaha Beach and get longtime trainer Richard Mandella his first Kentucky Derby win.

"[Omaha Beach's] last couple of races he kind of sits back and bides his time a little bit, then decides when to just cruise along," Mandella said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Mike will have to figure that out."

Omaha Beach has had recent success, as it won the Arkansas Derby on April 13 to build momentum for the Kentucky Derby.

Smith opted to ride Omaha Beach instead of Roadster, one of three Bob Baffert-trained horses in the Kentucky Derby field. Roadster has 6-1 odds to win, while Baffert's other horses, Game Winner (5-1) and Improbable (6-1) are the other top contenders.

Game Winner will be starting from the No. 16 post, alongside Roadster at No. 17. Improbable will start from the No. 5 post.

"I like the 16 hole, it's a good spot," Baffert said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Roadster, he's out there. I don't know. I always get two horses together. A lot of times in California they draw so ... I'll be watching those two leaving there."

Of course, there could also be a longshot that comes out of nowhere to beat these early favorites on Saturday, as that's happened in the past. Smith knows about that, as Giacomo was a 50-1 underdog when it won in 2005, marking one of the biggest upsets in Kentucky Derby history.