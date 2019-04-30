Dana White: Brock Lesnar Told Me He's Retired, Will Not Fight Daniel Cormier

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

While fans might want to see Brock Lesnar in the Octagon one more time against Daniel Cormier, it seems as though his UFC career might be over.

"He told me he's done, he's retired," UFC president Dana White said Tuesday, per Brett Okamoto of ESPN. "We're going to move in another direction with Cormier."

This comes after ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported earlier in April that the plan was for Lesnar and Cormier to fight for a heavyweight title in August.

"The UFC wants [Lesnar] back. As of right now, he wants to be back, and they're giving him a heavyweight title fight if he comes back," Helwani said. "Daniel Cormier, the heavyweight champion, wants to fight him. ... It's not signed just yet, but that is currently the plan."

White also said that both sides are looking for a fight, specifically noting Lesnar's interest in a bout:

"I think both guys really want it, Cormier wants it bad," he said. "I know Cormier wants it bad, and Brock wants it bad. So, when two fighters want to fight each other as bad as these two do, I think it's going to happen."

Lesnar has only competed in one UFC match since 2011—a 2016 win over Mark Hunt that was later overturned after a failed drug test.

While there was plenty of hype for a possible return, it now seems as though the 41-year-old is finished with this part of his career.

On the other hand, Cormier, 40, is still on top of his game and could be part of an exciting main event against any opponent.

Per Okamoto, his next bout could end up being a rematch against Stipe Miocic, who he knocked out at UFC 226 last July.