Twitter Erupts over Brock Lesnar, Bayley, More WWE Money in the Bank Results

Money in the Bank has always been the moment for new stars to emerge. The briefcase allows fresh talent to emerge as well as veterans to get a new shot at the top. This year was no different with new stars and champions emerging from the night.
This show saw multiple titles change hands that set the stage for a fresh set up for Raw and SmackDown going forward.
The 2019 edition of Money in the Bank had so much for fans to talk about, leaving the WWE Universe eagerly awaiting what will come next.
Brock Lesnar Steals Ali's Spot Right at the End
The men's Money in the Bank ladder match was a big moment for the field with most of the performer having never won the world championship. It was a moment for a new talent to emerge with teases as Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor and Ali neared the victory.
In the end, the shocker of the night was the return of The Beast Incarnate, who spoiled the moment for The Heart of SmackDown Live, taking him down and stealing the case. He replaced Sami Zayn, who was injured earlier in the night with the expectation he was injured by Braun Strowman.
This moment set off many fans with a familiar face, who was finally barely out of the title scene, getting immediately thrust back into the spotlight:
WrestlinGifs @WrestlinGifs
“Dread it. Run from it. Brock Lesnar still arrives all the same. And now it is here” - Vince McMahon https://t.co/ZpaJOeOtp9
The Man They Call Cordell @TheMightyCJ
Me when I saw that Brock Lesnar somehow won the Money In The Bank: https://t.co/DXT9O0SzC7
It also ruined a great match with seven going all out in a brutal contest that broke backs and ladders in the process. Everyone took a beating, yet no one came out on top from that work:
🍕Dylplay🍕 @realdylplay
Finn Balor's back was murdered just so this could happen #MITB https://t.co/J8Ut4GNqhY
lolo 🥺 @goodtimerollins
ali, balor & andrade put they LIFE ON THE LINE. AND THIS IS THE THANKS THEY GET? #MITB
It was a disappointing end to an exciting contest that left most scratching their heads, wondering why the company could possibly think this was the right direction when The Beast could have had a title match whenever he wanted it.
Seth Rollins and AJ Styles Steal the Show
When it was first announced that Rollins would fight Styles for the Universal Championship, the main expectation was a spectacular match. Even with a fairly limited story, everyone anticipated what these two could do together.
They did not disappoint. The Architect and The Phenomenal One went all out in a fantastic showcase of their talent that had everyone talking:
Jenna Lynn ✨ @RookieJen
AJ Styles and Seth Rollins are SO GOOD. Two of my favorite wrestlers!! What a great match!! 👏🏼👏🏼 #MITB
While it was set up mostly as a one-off with the two shaking hands at the end, no one would likely object to see these two showing what they can do together again down the line.
Bayley Restarts Her Career with Money in the Bank Win
In the opener of the show, the women started the night off with a bang in a physical and high-octane ladder match that allowed everyone a spot to shine. No one shined more clearly though than the eventual winner Bayley.
The Hugger came out aggressive with everything on the line, and it paid off. The veteran got her second chance at glory with a huge victory after knocking Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville off the ladder. The victory was largely welcomed by fans:
Thomas Fenton @ThomasFentonWNW
This was the right move, and the real question now is do we see Bayley again later tonight .... #MITB https://t.co/3l7PLLWsQH
The win got people talking though mostly because of the post-match interview where Bayley's tag team partner Sasha Banks was mentioned. The Boss has been sitting out for over a month since WrestleMania with some wondering if this latest mention would anger her:
Calling It Now: Jon Snow Is Unburnt @TheDawgzilla
#MITB Sasha Banks at home watching Bayley get a future Title Match: https://t.co/z3Uhq8GcN8
To be fair, while fans speculated, Banks made her own statement, clearly happy for her friend getting this opportunity:
Hopefully, this will be the start of a fresh start for both women if Banks does want to return to WWE any time soon.
Becky Lynch Cannot Overcome the Odds, But Bayley Leaves Fans with a Happy Ending
Bayley's story was not over after her Money in the Bank victory. Watching from backstage, she saw The Man fight in tough back-to-back title matches. Lynch managed to overcome Lacey Evans and looked close to taking out Charlotte Flair as well.
However, Evans returned to hit the champion with the Women's Right and set up a big boot by Charlotte to take the win. It would have been a bittersweet ending for the women's division on this night if The Hugger did not head out to save The Irish Lass Kicker.
When she saw her opportunity, Bayley struck and cashed in on The Queen and won the SmackDown Women's Championship. It was a fantastic ending to the segment that made up for the latest Charlotte title victory, and fans were clear in their excitement:
Golden Maharaja ™ @KingNj90
What a moment! The crowd was going crazy for Bayley! After putting up with years of bad booking, Bayley fans get a reset button because here’s your NEW WWE WOMENS CHAMP. #MITB #WWE https://t.co/PNTxsNbCSH
What makes this even bigger for Bayley is that she is now the first woman to win every major women's championship WWE has to offer. Fans were quick to point out that this would make Bayley the first-ever women's Grand Slam champion:
Kelsey @iAmKelsey91
Bayley is now officially the FIRST woman ever to have won the NXT Women’s Title, RAW Women’s Title, Women’s Tag Team Titles, AND SmackDown Women’s Title. #MITB https://t.co/n1IKhFSboZ
It was a huge night for a woman who has long been treated as the odd woman out in the Four Horsewomen, and she now has a chance to take her career to the next level.
Shane McMahon Gets the Best of The Miz Again
Miz got his chance to take down Shane again. This steel cage match was all The A-Lister from the start with The Best in the World trying to escape at every turn. It seemed like Miz had this win in the bag much as he did at WrestleMania.
However, just like at 'Mania, Shane fell into the victory as he slipped out of his own shirt right to the floor, winning by escape of the cage.
With The Most Must-See WWE Superstar coming into his own as a top babyface, this latest loss in embarrassing fashion was not well received by fans:
Markell Bailey @tenorbuds
When you realize Shane McMahon won by taking off his shirt. #MITB #SteelCageMatch https://t.co/wtGw2DzCXQ
Cageside Seats @cagesideseats
Nothing makes wrestling more unbelievable than Shane McMahon not immediately losing the moment the bell rings. #MITB
This may not be the end of this rivalry, but it could be close to the end of fans caring about the feud if Shane keeps escaping Miz at every turn.
Grading Money in the Bank
