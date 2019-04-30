Anonymous NBA Coach on Players Complaining About Refs: 'It Is out of Control'

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Even certain NBA coaches have grown tired of the contentious relationship between NBA players and referees.

"It is out of control, and that includes my own team at times," a coach of a playoff team told Frank Isola of The Athletic. "The league needs to do something about it."

Technicals have been vastly up in this postseason, with officials seemingly fed up with the chirping from players regarding foul calls/non-calls.

