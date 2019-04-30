Kentucky Derby 2019 Post Positions: Updated Picks and Predictions After Draw

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will last for roughly two minutes on Saturday. Before then, there will be plenty of discussion and bets being made as people prepare for this year's Run for the Roses.

Tuesday was the post position draw that decides which post each horse will start in for the Kentucky Derby. It took place at the Aristides Lounge at the Churchill Downs' Clubhouse.

Some posts are more favorable than others. Although there have been past winners from the No. 1 post, that is one that is typically dreaded. This year, it went to War of Will.

Omaha Beach, which is the early betting favorite to win, had a favorable draw and will start in the No. 12 post.

Kentucky Derby Post Positions, Odds

1. War of Will (20-1)

2. Tax (20-1)

3. By My Standards (20-1)

4. Gray Magician (50-1)

5. Improbable (6-1)

6. Vekoma (20-1)

7. Maximum Security (10-1)

8. Tacitus (10-1)

9. Plus Que Parfait (30-1)

10. Cutting Humor (30-1)

11. Haikal (30-1)

12. Omaha Beach (4-1)

13. Code of Honor (15-1)

14. Win Win Win (15-1)

15. Master Fencer (50-1)

16. Game Winner (5-1)

17. Roadster (6-1)

18. Long Range Toddy (30-1)

19. Spinoff (30-1)

20. Country House (30-1)

Odds via Sportsline, as of Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Predictions

After the post draw, there remain four top favorites to contend for the win in this year's Kentucky Derby—the early favorite and three Bob Baffert-trained horses.

Following Omaha Beach, Game Winner, Roadster and Improbable have the three next best odds, and all three were trained by Baffert, who has trained five past Kentucky Derby winners, including last year's Triple Crown winner, Justify.

Baffert also trained the 2015 Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah.

This year, Baffert's trio of horses will have to contend with Omaha Beach, which is trained by Richard Mandella. Its jockey will be Mike Smith, who has won the Kentucky Derby twice, including last year on Justify.

Omaha Beach won the Arkansas Derby earlier this month, beating out Improbable, one of Baffert's three Kentucky Derby horses. Omaha Beach will be looking to give Mandella his first Kentucky Derby win.

Among Baffert's three horses, Game Winner has the best odds. It will start in Post No. 16, alongside fellow Baffert horse Roadster in No. 17.

Game Winner finished second to Omaha Beach at the Rebel Stakes in March. It also finished second to Roadster at the Santa Anita Derby earlier this month.

Improbable will start in Post No. 5 and will be another horse to watch out for on Kentucky Derby day.

Although Baffert's three horses should contend, and at least one will likely be battling for the win, it will be Omaha Beach that makes Mandella a first-time Kentucky Derby winner.

Omaha Beach has had strong showings leading up to the Kentucky Derby, and that shouldn't change Saturday when it becomes the winner of the 145th Run for the Roses.

Pick: Omaha Beach