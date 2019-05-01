Kentucky Derby 2019: Latest Vegas Odds & Predictions After Post Positions Draw

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Omaha Beach has raced ahead to the front of the pack to become the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby, after drawing the No. 12 post in a field of 20 horses on Tuesday.

The Arkansas Derby and Rebel stakes winner, trained by Richard Mandella, has 4-1 odds to win it all.

"It’s nice to be outside a little bit,” Mandella told John Cherwa of the L.A. Times. "You don’t have to commit too quickly. It gives [jockey Mike Smith] a chance to size the race up. Couldn’t be more happy."

Rounding out the other favorites are the horses trained by Bob Baffert: Game Winner (No. 16 post, 5-1, second), Roadster (No. 17 post, 6-1, third) and Improbable (No. 5 post, 6-1, fourth).

With these latest post positions, the smart money is betting on the top four horses, who are all coming from Southern California.

The odds will change, of course, leading up to Saturday's race, so be sure to keep a close eye on the top picks leading up the the big event at Churchill Downs with the latest odds and predictions below.

Latest Odds