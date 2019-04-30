5-Star Recruit RJ Hampton to Reclassify to 2019; Considering Kentucky, Kansas

Elsa/Getty Images

RJ Hampton, previously projected as one of the top prospects in the 2020 college basketball recruiting class, is set to reclassify as a 2019 recruit.

Rod Hampton, the 5-star combo guard's father, confirmed the switch to Evan Daniels of 247Sports and provided an update about the schools under consideration.

"It's going to be Kentucky, Kansas, Memphis and we took off Duke and added Texas Tech," he said.

Rod Hampton told 247Sports his son felt there wasn't anything left to prove in high school after RJ competed in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League this past weekend.

"He was a shining star," the elder Hampton said. "There was nobody that was better than him. He held his own. I just felt like if he was going then he needed to do it."

RJ has already visited Kansas, Kentucky and Memphis, per Daniels. While the prospect hasn't scheduled an official visit to Texas Tech, his father praised Red Raiders head coach Chris Beard.

"Beard is one of the great minds, and he—what he's done with less, and I'm thinking what can he do if he gets more," he added. "Beard was the first to call him when they could call juniors at midnight."

Hampton is listed as the No. 7 overall prospect in this year's class after the switch, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He's also rated as the top recruit from Texas and the No. 2 combo guard behind Cole Anthony, who's already committed to UNC.

Neither the Little Elm High School standout nor his father provided a timetable for making a final school choice.