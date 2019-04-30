Kentucky Derby 2019 Contenders: Favorites, Lineup Odds After Post Positions Draw

Kentucky Derby 2019 Contenders: Favorites, Lineup Odds After Post Positions DrawApril 30, 2019
Omaha Beach is the 4-1 favorite to win the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs after being handed Gate 12 in Tuesday's post positions draw.
Also highly fancied for Saturday's big race are Game Winner, who will start from Gate 16 and is at 5-1, while Roadster, in Gate 17, and Improbable, in Gate 5, can both be backed at 6-1.
Maximum Security and Tacitus are both available at 10-1, and they have been drawn to start in Gate 7 and 8, respectively.
Here's a look at the post positions and odds for Saturday's Run for the Roses:
Omaha Beach Installed as Favorite
Omaha Beach is the morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby after a draw that sees him start near the middle of the gate.
NBC Sports Radio noted the favorites' recent record in the race:
NBC Sports Radio @NBCSportsRadio
We'll have our @KentuckyDerby pre race show with @1TimMurray & @JenksNBCS Saturday from 3-5P leading into @westwood1sports coverage live from @ChurchillDowns . #omahabeach is your favorite. BTW, favorites are on a 6 year winning streak in the derby. https://t.co/jHFjoPTKUu
Omaha Beach has already tasted success this season with victory at the 2019 Arkansas Derby, and he will be ridden by jockey Mike Smith, who won last year's Kentucky Derby on Justify.
Smith shared his view on his starting post:
America'sBestRacing @ABRLive
#OmahaBeach’s jockey Mike Smith talks #KentuckyDerby post positions after the draw! https://t.co/xo8bcoJaYw
Justify started from Gate 7 in 2018, which is where Maximum Security will start on Saturday.
The 2019 Florida Derby victor is one of several winners from the draw, according to correspondent Jeffrey Byrnes:
Jeffrey Byrnes @jeffbyrnes96
Kentucky Derby draw winners and losers: (IMO) Winners: Improbable, Tacitus, Game Winner, Maximum Security Losers: War of Will, Omaha Beach, Roadster, Spinoff
Trainer Bob Baffert will be looking to pick up sixth Kentucky Derby win on Saturday and has three horses in the race in Roadster, Improbable and Game Winner.
Roadster faces a tough task to win from Gate 17, as the post is the only slot yet to produce a winner in the 145-year history of the race.
Baffert offered his view on his contenders after the draw, per Alicia Wincze Hughes at the National Thoroughbred Racing Association:
Alicia Wincze Hughes @AHughesNTRA
Baffert on Improbable in post 5, Game Winner in 16 and Roadster in 17 "I think Improbable he’s the quickest of the three and he’s in the 5. There are speed horses outside of him too. They still have to break." (cont)
Alicia Wincze Hughes @AHughesNTRA
Baffert (cont) "The 17 has been 0 for but .... at the end of the day, you have to have the horse. If your horse shows up, that’s more important. After watching Big Brown gallop from the 20 hole it really doesn’t make a difference."
Omaha Beach is the horse to beat going into the race at Churchill Downs, but there is enough quality in the field to ensure Saturday's big event should provide plenty of excitement.