Kentucky Derby 2019 Contenders: Favorites, Lineup Odds After Post Positions Draw

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Omaha Beach is the 4-1 favorite to win the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs after being handed Gate 12 in Tuesday's post positions draw.

Also highly fancied for Saturday's big race are Game Winner, who will start from Gate 16 and is at 5-1, while Roadster, in Gate 17, and Improbable, in Gate 5, can both be backed at 6-1.

Maximum Security and Tacitus are both available at 10-1, and they have been drawn to start in Gate 7 and 8, respectively.

Here's a look at the post positions and odds for Saturday's Run for the Roses:

Omaha Beach Installed as Favorite

Omaha Beach is the morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby after a draw that sees him start near the middle of the gate.

NBC Sports Radio noted the favorites' recent record in the race:

Omaha Beach has already tasted success this season with victory at the 2019 Arkansas Derby, and he will be ridden by jockey Mike Smith, who won last year's Kentucky Derby on Justify.



Smith shared his view on his starting post:

Justify started from Gate 7 in 2018, which is where Maximum Security will start on Saturday.

The 2019 Florida Derby victor is one of several winners from the draw, according to correspondent Jeffrey Byrnes:

Trainer Bob Baffert will be looking to pick up sixth Kentucky Derby win on Saturday and has three horses in the race in Roadster, Improbable and Game Winner.

Roadster faces a tough task to win from Gate 17, as the post is the only slot yet to produce a winner in the 145-year history of the race.

Baffert offered his view on his contenders after the draw, per Alicia Wincze Hughes at the National Thoroughbred Racing Association:

Omaha Beach is the horse to beat going into the race at Churchill Downs, but there is enough quality in the field to ensure Saturday's big event should provide plenty of excitement.