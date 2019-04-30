Kentucky Derby 2019: Latest Odds, Lineup Info and Top Horses for Churchill Downs

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

On Saturday, the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby will kick off at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Horse racing aficionados and casual bettors alike are hoping to select the correct Game Winner and Win Win Win.

Before placing your bets, however, you have to know who's a contender...and who's a pretender.

Today's post draw, which is held at the Churchill Downs Clubhouse Aristides Lounge and assigns random post positions to the field of 20 horses, gave us a better indication of which horses have the most advantageous start in the Run for the Roses.

But the position isn't everything. We'll take a look at the latest odds for each horse, as well as break down the top three-year-olds you can expect to have a chance at winning the rose garland this weekend.

Kentucky Derby Odds

Omaha Beach 4/1

Game Winner 5/1

Improbable 6/1

Roadster 6/1

Maximum Security 10/1

Tacitus 10/1

Code of Honor 15/1

Win Win Win 15/1

By My Standards 20/1

Tax 20/1

Vekoma 20/1

War of Will 20/1

Country House 30/1

Cutting Humor 30/1

Haikal 30/1

Long Range Toddy 30/1

Plus Que Parfait 30/1

Spinoff 30/1

Gray Magician 50/1

Master Fencer 50/1

Kentucky Derby Post Positions

1. War of Will

2. Tax

3. By My Standards

4. Gray Magician

5. Improbable

6. Vekoma

7. Maximum Security

8. Tacitus

9. Plus Que Parfait

10. Cutting Humor

11. Haikal

12. Omaha Beach

13. Code of Honor

14. Win Win Win

15. Master Fencer

16. Game Winner

17. Roadster

18. Long Range Toddy

19. Spinoff

20. Country House

It's easy to see why Omaha Beach is the favorite heading into Saturday's race.

The dark bay colt is coming off impressive back-to-back first-place finishes in the G2 Rebel Stakes and G1 Arkansas Derby in his lead-up to the Derby, races in which he beat out fellow contender Improbable, Game Winner and Country House.

Omaha Beach's path to the rose garland got even sweeter on Tuesday when he got a favorable post position, No. 12, which has produced three previous winners.

Meanwhile, top favorite Improbable, trained by incredibly successful Bob Baffert, got off to a hot start by winning his first three races, but finished second in both Kentucky Derby qualifying events. The chestnut colt with the white blaze on his face was lucky enough to draw No. 5, which has produced 10 previous winners, the most of any post position.

Drawing unfavorable No. 17 wasn't enough to send Roadster tumbling down the odds, but bettors should be wary of going all in on the gray colt.

In 40 runs, gate 17 has never produced a winner.

Other horses whose odds jumped following the post draw include Win Win Win, who went from 30/1 to 15/1 after drawing No. 14, and Tax, who went from 60/1 to 20/1 after drawing No. 2, a gate that has produced seven previous winners.

Odds via SportsLine and current as of noon ET 4/30.