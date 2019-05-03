1 Roster Move Each MLB Team Must Make ASAPMay 3, 2019
1 Roster Move Each MLB Team Must Make ASAP
The MLB season is young...but not that young. It's definitely old enough to suggest one roster move each club should make ASAP.
That might mean a trade, a signing, a prospect promotion or a DFA. In some cases, the same moves were proposed for multiple teams. (Remember, two marquee pitchers—ace lefty Dallas Keuchel and All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel—remain unemployed.)
The July 31 trade deadline and postseason are on the semi-distant horizon, but it's never too early to be proactive.
Arizona Diamondbacks: Trade RHP Zack Greinke
The Arizona Diamondbacks are surprisingly above .500 after trading franchise player Paul Goldschmidt over the winter.
Still, they have a tough road to the postseason in the crowded National League, which features a host of potential contenders.
The Snakes should actively shop Zack Greinke, who posted a 2.01 ERA in April and is pitching like an ace. If they're willing to accept a middling prospect return, they might be able to get a pitching-hungry contender with deep pockets such as the Boston Red Sox or New York Yankees to eat a large chunk of the $104.5 million remaining on Greinke's contract (though both of those clubs are on his no-trade list).
Either way, this feels like a sell-high moment for the 35-year-old right-hander and the retooling D-backs.
Atlanta Braves: Acquire RHP Marcus Stroman
Atlanta Braves starting pitchers rank 20th in baseball with a 4.70 ERA. For a team trying to defend its division title in the deep National League East, that won't do.
Meanwhile, north of the border, Marcus Stroman is putting together a superlative season for the Toronto Blue Jays. Through seven starts, the 28-year-old right-hander has struck out 39 in 41 innings and owns a 2.20 ERA.
He's under club control through 2020, meaning the Jays would surely demand a rich prospect return. Atlanta could accommodate by dipping into a farm system Bleacher Report ranks No. 2 in the game.
Baltimore Orioles: Call Up 1B Ryan Mountcastle
Yes, Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis finally broke his ignoble hitless streak of 62 consecutive plate appearances on April 13 (making him sort of the anti-Joe DiMaggio). He's also slashing .178/.250/.342.
At Triple-A Norfolk, 22-year-old first baseman Ryan Mountcastle is hitting .324 with an .882 OPS. You do the math.
It's time for the rebuilding O's to call up Mountcastle and give him regular reps at first while sending Davis and the (gulp) $92 million remaining on his contract to the bench.
Boston Red Sox: Sign LHP Dallas Keuchel
The Boston Red Sox have mostly been a disaster in 2019. Nowhere is this more evident than the starting rotation, which ranks 26th with a 5.38 ERA.
The defending champions could try to swing a trade (we already mentioned Greinke). Or, they could sign two-time All-Star and 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel, who is languishing on the market.
The left-hander is open to signing a one-year deal and then "resetting," per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. He'd immediately upgrade an obvious area of weakness, and he wouldn't cost any prospects from a thin Boston farm system.
Chicago Cubs: Acquire LHP Will Smith
With closer Brandon Morrow and his balky elbow out indefinitely, the Chicago Cubs need to bolster a bullpen that ranks 15th with a 4.22 ERA.
One prime target: San Francisco Giants closer Will Smith.
The Giants are "willing to talk about some of their veteran relievers right now," as The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported on April 20. The 29-year-old Smith has struck out 12 in 11.2 innings while posting a 2.09 FIP and notching seven saves.
The Cubs would have to further weaken their No. 29-ranked farm system, but this is a glaring area of need as they try to get back atop the NL Central pecking order.
Chicago White Sox: Trade 1B Jose Abreu
After a slow start, Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has gotten hot. The slugging Cuban has raised his average to .292, his OPS to .893, has six home runs and is tied for the AL lead with 30 RBI.
He's also 32 years old, in a contract year and probably not part of the young ChiSox's future plans.
Chicago should strike while Abreu's bat is scalding and start shopping him now. The New York Yankees, whose offense has been decimated by injuries and who could use an experienced power hitter, seem like an obvious fit. We'll also delve into another possible suitor later.
Cincinnati Reds: Call Up INF/OF Nick Senzel...and Start Him Right Away
The Cincinnati Reds are expected to call up top prospect Nick Senzel soon, possibly as early as Friday, according to Heyman. Once they do, they should immediately insert him into the starting lineup.
There's no sense easing in a kid who, as Heyman notes, has adapted well to center field and owns an .895 career minor league OPS across four levels.
The 23-year-old can also play the infield, meaning the Reds should have no trouble finding him daily playing time as they either claw their way out of the NL Central cellar or accept a rebuild constructed partially around Senzel.
Cleveland Indians: Promote OF Oscar Mercado
The Cleveland Indians are in contention in the AL Central on the strength of their pitching...and they just lost ace Corey Kluber to a fractured forearm suffered on a line drive.
Their offense, as presently constructed, can't pick up the slack.
The outfield is the obvious area for improvement; no Cleveland outfielder owns an OPS above .698. That's...not great.
It's time for the Tribe to call up Oscar Mercado, who's hitting .302 with an .894 OPS at Triple-A Columbus. Clearly the 24-year-old is ready to face big league pitching—and clearly the Indians need him.
Colorado Rockies: Call Up INF Brendan Rodgers
Top Colorado Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers has been slaying the ball at Triple-A Albuquerque, to the tune of a .323/.400/.625 slash line with six home runs in 25 games.
Meanwhile, primary Rockies second baseman Ryan McMahon is hitting .229 with a .676 OPS while playing half his games at Coors Field. Overall, the Rockies' offense ranks 21st with a .708 OPS.
The writing is on the wall. Rodgers should make his MLB debut posthaste.
Detroit Tigers: Trade LHP Matthew Boyd
As the Detroit Tigers move forward with their rebuild, they could consider moving left-hander Matthew Boyd, according to Rosenthal.
The 28-year-old left-hander owns a 3.13 ERA and has struck out 48 in 37.1 innings across six starts. He's also under club control through 2022.
The asking price, according to Rosenthal, would be "a premium young hitter who would complement the young pitchers rising through their system."
Surely if the Tigers dangled Boyd, multiple contenders would come calling, including a couple we'll get to shortly.
Houston Astros: Reunite with LHP Dallas Keuchel
The Houston Astros don't need to sign Keuchel. They've got a pair of aces in Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole, an excellent bullpen and a deep offense.
That said, if they want to get back onto the World Series stage, they could certainly use Keuchel. There are some question marks at the back end of the rotation.
Keuchel would give the 'Stros another postseason-tested arm, and a reunion with the only club he's ever known makes a fair bit of sense.
Especially if he's truly willing to sign a one-year show-me deal...why not?
Kansas City Royals: Call Up INF Nicky Lopez
The Kansas City Royals are mired in last place and in the early, painful stages of a rebuild. Bring on the prospects!
Next up should be infielder Nicky Lopez, who's slashing .353/.444/.494 at Triple-A Omaha. The 24-year-old has logged significant innings at both second base and shortstop and given every indication he's ready for his first cup of coffee.
You don't want to rush a youngster's development, but Lopez looks like he's primed and prepared to enter The Show.
Los Angeles Angels: Sign LHP Dallas Keuchel
Hey, have you heard? Dallas Keuchel is still a free agent.
Another club that could use him: the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitchers rank 27th with a 5.51 ERA. If the Halos are serious about building a winner around Mike Trout, this is where they should start.
Keuchel obviously has extensive experience in the AL West from his career with Houston. He'd immediately become the ace of a suspect Angels staff.
It's yet another obvious fit for the bearded southpaw.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Acquire LHP Matthew Boyd
Los Angeles Dodgers starters rank fifth with a 3.41 ERA. Yet, throughout his tenure as Dodgers president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman has consistently followed the "you can never have too much pitching" adage.
Boyd is a classic Friedman target: talented, left-handed, controllable. With Clayton Kershaw looking suddenly mortal, adding another top-shelf southpaw to the mix could be prudent as L.A. tries to get over the championship hump for the first time since 1988.
Plus, Los Angeles has the chips in its No. 8-ranked system to wow the Tigers with an offer without decimating the farm.
Miami Marlins: DFA LHP Wei-Yin Chen
Wei-Yin Chen posted a 4.79 ERA in 133.1 innings for the Miami Marlins in 2018. Would a move to the bullpen help the 33-year-old left-hander find his groove?
Nope.
In seven appearances out of the pen, Chen has surrendered five home runs and 14 runs in 9.2 innings, "good" for a 13.03 ERA.
The Marlins are paying him $20 million this season and $22 million next season. But his roster spot would be better spent on literally any young pitcher with a chance to be part of Miami's future. It's time for the Fish to cut bait.
Milwaukee Brewers: Sign RHP Craig Kimbrel
It's not only Keuchel who remains unsigned. Closer Craig Kimbrel is also on the market.
Unlike Keuchel, Kimbrel isn't as amenable to a one-year deal, per Rosenthal. He'll turn 31 on May 28, meaning any long-term pact would carry risk on the back end.
At the same time, he's coming off a season in which he posted a 2.74 ERA with 13.9 strikeouts per nine innings and tallied 42 saves for the world champion Red Sox. He's a seven-time All-Star and five-time top-10 Cy Young Award finisher. Surely a few clubs could use his services?
Here's one: the Milwaukee Brewers, whose relievers rank 23rd with a 4.97 ERA. The Brewers got to Game 7 of the National League Championship Series last year. Adding Kimbrel could help get them back there...and beyond.
Minnesota Twins: Acquire RHP Sergio Romo
The Minnesota Twins sit atop the AL Central and have a real shot at the playoffs. They should improve a bullpen that ranks 21st with a 4.78 ERA.
They can't afford a player like Kimbrel, nor should they dip too deep into their farm system given their perennial need for young, cost-controlled talent. They could peel off a mid-tier prospect or two, however, and acquire a reliever such as the Marlins' Sergio Romo.
Romo is playoff-tested from his days with the Giants, and he helped pioneer the "opener" role during his time with the Tampa Bay Rays. He owns an unsightly 5.32 FIP this season, but he posted a 2.45 ERA in April and has nailed down five saves.
He wouldn't remake the Twins pen overnight, but he'd be a nice veteran addition at a low cost.
New York Mets: Acquire RHP Craig Kimbrel
The New York Mets bullpen owns a 5.53 ERA that ranks 28th in baseball. They're a contender in the tough NL East, but they need to shore up the relief corps.
The Mets and Kimbrel are "having continued dialogue," according to SNY's Andy Martino. It makes sense.
As SNY's Danny Abriano pointed out, it might also make sense for both Kimbrel and Keuchel to wait until after June 5 to sign. Both players rejected the qualifying offer and are therefore tied to draft pick compensation until June 5, when the draft concludes.
On the other hand, is it really worth the wait for clubs in desperate need of pitching?
New York Yankees: Activate and Start OF Clint Frazier
The New York Yankees have battled a MASH unit's worth of injuries to key players all over the diamond. That includes young outfielder Clint Frazier, who is out with a sprained left ankle.
Frazier recently took batting practice, ran and did defensive drills, and manager Aaron Boone gave a positive report, per George A. King III of the New York Post.
He's eligible to come off the injured list Friday. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, the Yanks should activate him and throw him into the starting outfield mix immediately. Before his injury, Frazier was hitting .324 with a .975 OPS through 18 games.
The battered Bronx Bombers need his bat.
Oakland Athletics: Call Up RHP Parker Dunshee
The small-market Oakland Athletics are never shy about promoting young players. They should strongly consider doing exactly that with right-hander Parker Dunshee.
On April 28, Dunshee logged eight scoreless innings with eight strikeouts at Double-A Midland and extended his streak of scoreless frames to 15. Overall, he has a 1.74 ERA in 31 innings.
Oakland could move him to Triple-A and hold off on a call-up, but the 24-year-old has a polished arsenal of pitches. He wouldn't be the first player to skip a developmental level and go straight to the big leagues.
Plus, he could help an Oakland rotation that ranks 23rd with a 4.97 ERA.
Philadelphia Phillies: Acquire LHP Matthew Boyd
Assuming the Dodgers don't snap him up, Boyd could be a fit for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Joe Giglio of NJ.com speculated the Phillies could pursue Boyd as an alternative to the Giants' Madison Bumgarner in order to boost a rotation that has suffered from the struggles of ace Aaron Nola.
Nola has put together a couple of promising outings his last two times out but owns a 5.06 ERA through seven starts. Overall, the starting corps owns a 14th-ranked 4.18 ERA.
The Phillies would have to give up a lot for Boyd. But a pitcher of his caliber would boost their chances in a division that's four contenders deep.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Trade LHP Francisco Liriano
The Pittsburgh Pirates are floating around .500. It's early.
Is it really time to start selling? Maybe so. Just in the NL Central, the Brewers, Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals all have a better shot at the postseason
As such, the Bucs should look to sell high on veteran Francisco Liriano. The 35-year-old lefty has yet to surrender a run in 12 relief appearances and has struck out 14 in 10.2 innings.
Teams that need bullpen help but don't want to shell out for Kimbrel would come calling if the Pirates made Liriano available in his contract year.
San Diego Padres: Call Up INF Luis Urias
San Diego Padres star rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is out with a hamstring strain.
Paging Luis Urias.
Urias was sent down by San Diego after a 2-for-24 start, but he's raking at Triple-A. In 13 games since his demotion, Urias is hitting .356 with seven home runs. It looks like someone wants to get back to the big leagues.
The Padres, who are surprise contenders in the NL West, shouldn't wait. Until Tatis returns (hopefully sooner than later), he looks like the best possible replacement to join Manny Machado on the left side of the infield.
San Francisco Giants: Trade RHP Jeff Samardzija
The last-place Giants have all kinds of possible trade chips. We mentioned Will Smith, and the Bumgarner chatter will only intensify as the deadline approaches.
Here's another name to watch: Jeff Samardzija.
After struggling with injuries and underperformance last season, the Shark is putting together a nice season with a 2.53 ERA through 32 innings.
San Francisco owes him $19.8 million this year and next and would probably have to eat some of that money to move him. But if they could get salary relief and maybe a decent prospect in return, they should sell while Samardzija's stock is high.
Seattle Mariners: Make LHP Justus Sheffield a Full-Time Reliever
In his first appearance with the Seattle Mariners in 2019, touted prospect Justus Sheffield pitched three innings in relief and gave up two runs.
He was a starter for most of his career in the Indians and Yankees organizations, and Seattle may be tempted to give him a look as a member of its rotation at some point. The M's should resist that temptation.
Despite his early bullpen hiccup, Sheffield's stuff profiles best out of the pen, as FanGraphs' Eric Logenhagen and Kiley McDaniel spelled out in March.
"He's more likely to end up a league-average starter than a middle or top of the rotation type, and he might be a dynamic, multi-inning reliever," they opined.
We concur.
St. Louis Cardinals: Acquire RHP Jeff Samardzija
If the Giants move Samardzija, the Cardinals should come calling.
The Cards rotation ranks 19th with a 4.47 ERA, and Samardzija spent six-plus seasons in the NL Central with the Chicago Cubs. Now, he could return to pitch for their bitter rivals.
The Cardinals could rightly ask San Francisco to take on a portion of Samardzija's remaining contract (again, $19.8 million this season and in 2020).
Assuming the Giants are seeking salary relief and a mid-level MiLB piece rather than any top prospects, this could be a win-win.
Tampa Bay Rays: Acquire 1B Jose Abreu
We made the case for the White Sox trading Abreu and his hot bat. But who should scoop him up?
Though the Yankees are a possibility, as mentioned, another AL East team could enter the picture.
The Tampa Bay Rays lead the division and have been one of the season's coolest, quirkiest stories. But they rank 18th in home runs with 37. Their lineup could use some thump.
Abreu would provide exactly that. And, as a rental who's set to hit free agency this offseason, he wouldn't force the Rays to touch any prized prospects such as shortstop Wander Franco.
Texas Rangers: DFA RHP Jeanmar Gomez
Jeanmar Gomez saved 37 games for the Phillies in 2016, but his days as an effective late-inning arm (or any kind of effective arm) are over.
In 10.1 innings with the Texas Rangers, the 31-year-old has given up 18 hits and owns a 9.58 ERA. Ouch.
This is the same argument we made with the Marlins and Chen: Gomez's roster spot would be better occupied by almost any pitcher with an ounce of promise as Texas tries to figure out if it's contending or retooling.
Toronto Blue Jays: Trade RHP Marcus Stroman
The Blue Jays entered Thursday two games under .500 and have no path to the postseason in 2019. The arrival of top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will end up being the most exciting thing that happens to them all year. Count on it.
It's time to rebuild.
We discussed Stroman and the Braves as a possible match. But the right-hander should incite a bidding war after his strong start to the season (2.20 ERA in 41 innings), and the sooner the Jays make him available, the more they can ask in prospects to build for the future.
Washington Nationals: Sign RHP Craig Kimbrel
The Washington Nationals bullpen is last in the NL and 29th overall with a 6.02 ERA. So, yep, back to Kimbrel.
As previously stated, risk can't be avoided when signing a reliever on the wrong side of 30 to a long-term deal. But more risk exists for a contending team in a highly competitive division when rolling with a relief corps that's been disastrous.
There may be no movement until the aforementioned June 5 draft pick cutoff. But when the clock strikes midnight, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo better be on the phone with Kimbrel's agent.
All statistics current entering play Thursday and courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.