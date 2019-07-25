49ers Rumors: Nick Bosa Signs 4-Year, $33.55M Rookie Contract Ahead of Camp

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2019

San Francisco 49ers first-round pick Nick Bosa poses with his jersey during an NFL football news conference, Friday, April 26, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar )
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have signed their top pick after agreeing to terms with defensive end Nick Bosa, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft will receive $33.55 over his four-year deal.

Bosa is the latest in a long line of family members to join the NFL, including his brother Joey Bosa, who is a Pro Bowler on the Los Angeles Chargers. His father and uncle were also defensive ends in the NFL, while his grandfather and great-uncle were offensive linemen in the 1960s.

This pedigree has seemingly helped him enter the league with an advanced skill set.

"It looks like he's been, since three years old, been doing pass rush moves with his family, and he's so proficient with it," 49ers general manager John Lynch said after the first round, per Dieter Kurtenbach of the Mercury News.

Adding this technique to his strength and a 6'4", 266-pound frame, the tools are all there for Bosa to become an elite edge-rusher in the NFL.

The former Ohio State star showed what he could do at the college level, tallying 17.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 career games. He was an All-American in 2017 while helping the Buckeyes win the Big Ten title, although his 2018 season ended after just three games.

After undergoing surgery to heal his bilateral core muscle injury, Bosa withdrew from school to focus on the draft.

His journey has led him to San Francisco, where he will likely make a major impact right out of the gate opposite Dee Ford in a rebuilt defensive line.

