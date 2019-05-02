Re-Ranking All 30 MLB Lineups as the 2019 Season Heats Up

0 of 30

Tim Warner/Getty Images

It's still early, but the 2019 Major League Baseball season has been going on long enough for us to reassess a few things.

For instance: lineup strength.

We've re-ranked the top offenses in MLB from No. 30 up to No. 1. Catch-all statistics such as OPS and weighted runs created plus (wRC+) provided helpful context. Otherwise, the rankings are a judgment call based on overall strength, depth and special abilities.

To clarify, we looked backward, not forward. Some offenses do figure to get better, but we were less interested in what could be and more interested in what is.

Note: Stats are current through Tuesday, April 30.