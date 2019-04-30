NBA Free Agents Who Can't Afford to Stay Put

2 of 5

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Terry Rozier's four seasons with the Boston Celtics have featured four playoff trips and at least two runs to the Eastern Conference Finals. But a 19-game stretch in the 2018 postseason proved why the 25-year-old might be itching for a ticket out of town.

That run, which came entirely in relief of an injured Kyrie Irving, marked the dawn of Scary Terry—a cult phenomenon in the Northeast. That Rozier was uber-productive (six games with 20-plus points) and equally marketable. He looked like the kind of player who, if he followed with a solid season, might break the bank as a restricted free agent.

But with a healthy Irving back in the mix, the only things scary about Terry were the apparent dents in his earning potential. Rozier averaged single-digit points in 22.7 minutes per game while shooting just 38.7 percent from the field. Rumors of his unhappiness leaked in early November, and multiple point guard-needy clubs kept close watch of the situation.

He never voiced a trade demand, but he sounded interested in more than the Celtics can offer when he discussed his upcoming free-agency decision.

"Of course I want to win," Rozier said on The Pitino Press (via NESN's Logan Mullen). "... At the same time, it's like, I still want to keep my options open. I feel like I've seen a lot in these four years how much a business this is. I think I should get everything I deserve."

Rozier views himself as a starter. The only way he's getting that chance in Boston is if Irving bounces. Even then, Marcus Smart is under contract through 2022.

The young point guard is probably also eyeing a paycheck greater than the Shamrocks can afford with so many big-ticket items on either the books or the wish list. He could find more of what he wants from the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic or Phoenix Suns.