NBA Free Agents Who Can't Afford to Stay Put

NBA Free Agents Who Can't Afford to Stay PutApril 30, 2019
Before every 2019 NBA free agent ventures into the open market, they'll inevitably be advised of how the grass isn't always greener on the other side.
But as that adage concedes, sometimes the grass is greener—maybe dramatically so.
A change of scenery can invigorate a hooper-for-hire. Maybe a new offensive system helps unlock a new level of efficiency. Maybe a better-fitting supporting cast yields a greater chance of success. Maybe it's as simple as getting the player on a team with the same timeline.
For a variety of reasons we'll cover below, these five free agents would all benefit from an offseason relocation.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Los Angeles Lakers
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Los Angeles Lakers found one another through convenience. He needed a landing spot after a late arrival to the 2017 unrestricted free agent market. They needed someone open to a lucrative but short-term, cap space-preserving pact.
The first year of their arrangement was mostly fine, save for a patch of turbulence tied to a previous charge for driving under the influence. But the second go-round, which felt a touch forced by his affiliation with Klutch Sports (LeBron James' agency of choice), never got off the ground.
He opened the year with the starting group then swiftly lost the spot by managing just 14 points on 15 shots through the first three contests. He'd get a few more cracks with the first unit, but none that would stick until the Lakers had waved the white flag on their 2018-19 campaign.
Caldwell-Pope's 24.8 minutes this season were the fewest he received since his rookie year. He would've been traded for Jabari Parker had he approved the deal, per The Athletic's Bill Oram. His name is rarely, if ever, mentioned in discussions about what will be a critical offseason for this organization.
He's not a priority for the Purple and Gold. He should be for other shoppers. While he'll probably never hit the ceiling the Detroit Pistons pictured when they nabbed him with the eighth overall pick in 2013, he's still a three-and-D wing who's averaged double-digit points each of the past five seasons. Every contender could use that, with the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder likely among the most interested.
Terry Rozier, Boston Celtics
Terry Rozier's four seasons with the Boston Celtics have featured four playoff trips and at least two runs to the Eastern Conference Finals. But a 19-game stretch in the 2018 postseason proved why the 25-year-old might be itching for a ticket out of town.
That run, which came entirely in relief of an injured Kyrie Irving, marked the dawn of Scary Terry—a cult phenomenon in the Northeast. That Rozier was uber-productive (six games with 20-plus points) and equally marketable. He looked like the kind of player who, if he followed with a solid season, might break the bank as a restricted free agent.
But with a healthy Irving back in the mix, the only things scary about Terry were the apparent dents in his earning potential. Rozier averaged single-digit points in 22.7 minutes per game while shooting just 38.7 percent from the field. Rumors of his unhappiness leaked in early November, and multiple point guard-needy clubs kept close watch of the situation.
He never voiced a trade demand, but he sounded interested in more than the Celtics can offer when he discussed his upcoming free-agency decision.
"Of course I want to win," Rozier said on The Pitino Press (via NESN's Logan Mullen). "... At the same time, it's like, I still want to keep my options open. I feel like I've seen a lot in these four years how much a business this is. I think I should get everything I deserve."
Rozier views himself as a starter. The only way he's getting that chance in Boston is if Irving bounces. Even then, Marcus Smart is under contract through 2022.
The young point guard is probably also eyeing a paycheck greater than the Shamrocks can afford with so many big-ticket items on either the books or the wish list. He could find more of what he wants from the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic or Phoenix Suns.
Isaiah Thomas, Denver Nuggets
This is a bummer, as most Isaiah Thomas-related things have been since a 2017 hip injury altered his NBA existence.
His max-contract expectations for 2018 disintegrated during an injury-riddled season, forcing him to take a veteran's minimum, prove-it deal from the Denver Nuggets. But that wound up as another flop. He didn't debut until February, and Denver deemed its compact playoff rotation would be better off without him after just nine games.
"It's never about Isaiah. It's never about any individual," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said, per Sean Keeler of the Denver Post. "It's about what I think is best for our team. And I made the decision to shorten the rotation."
It's a testament to Thomas' character that rather than raise a stink, he's embraced the situation and still finds ways to have a positive impact. Of course, it's also a reflection of his on-court struggles that since August 2017, he's been traded twice, allowed to walk as a minimum free agent and been bumped from the rotation for 2017's No. 51 pick, Monte Morris.
At some point, the opportunity to change sceneries and try again gets taken away. But Thomas shouldn't be there yet. He was a top-five MVP finisher just before the hip problem first surfaced. He at least needs another chance to see if his body will finally cooperate.
That just won't happen with the Nuggets, who are in great shape with Jamal Murray and Morris guiding the offense for the foreseeable future.
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
This season, the Orlando Magic finally booked their first post-Dwight Howard playoff trip and featured their first All-Star representative since Superman last took flight on their behalf in 2012. Nikola Vucevic gets all the credit for the latter and arguably deserves the most kudos for the former.
You might assume, then, that Orlando will craft its offseason strategy around re-signing its new All-Star leader. If you take the franchise's words at face value, that's precisely how it plans to attack this summer.
"Bringing Vooch back is a priority," Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman said, per Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel.
Forgive Vucevic if he receives that quote with a raised eyebrow. Weltman has rarely seemed interested in a long-term future with him at the 5. Since taking the position, the executive has spent a pair of No. 6 picks on Jonathan Isaac and Mohamed Bamba, both of whom might work best at the center spot. That's likely why we heard preseason chatter about Orlando exploring Vucevic's trade market.
Granted, opinions can change. And there's no denying this was Vooch's best work to date. But did a contract-year mini-eruption really convert all doubters into big-money believers? And what happens to Isaac and Bamba if it did?
This seems like the right time for Vucevic to start over with an organization more committed to him and more capable of putting complementary players around him. His scoring, sniping and table-setting could all be better utilized with the up-and-coming casts of the Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks or Atlanta Hawks.
Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
Kemba Walker has given everything to the Charlotte Hornets. Over eight seasons in Buzz City, he has become their career leader in multiple categories (including points and minutes), made their only three All-Star appearances in this stretch and been a community asset.
In return, the Hornets have provided a bloated payroll, a slew of underwhelming draft picks and a supporting cast headlined by...Al Jefferson? Nicolas Batum?
Even if Walker wants to stay—he's been adamant he does—we've reached the point at which extending this relationship sounds illogical. He needs more help than the club can afford. He also deserves a bigger deal than Charlotte should pay given the shape of its roster. An All-NBA selection would make him supermax eligible; footing that bill could torpedo the franchise.
"It'd be like the John Wall deal," one NBA executive told Bleacher Report's Yaron Weitzman. "They should have traded him last year, when his value was high."
Walker won't be short on suitors. This was his fourth straight season averaging at least 20 points and five assists. During the same stretch, only five other players can say that.
Charlotte couldn't even build a playoff regular around him when he was providing elite production on a bargain contract. Is he supposed to believe the franchise will suddenly figure this out once he's collecting market rate for an annual All-Star? Better instead to enjoy what they had, wash his hands of the situation and latch on with a start-up contender such as the Mavericks, Lakers or New York Knicks.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter: @ZachBuckleyNBA.