What Every NFL Team's Rookie Class Must Accomplish in 2019

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Talent acquisition is not quite the same as team-building. An NFL organization can't just draft an exceptional class without plans to maximize that incoming potential. Specific parameters are needed to better understand how each franchise expects its rookies to fit into the team's vision.

Mike Mayock is new at this general manager thing. But he sure seemed to know what he was doing in his first draft with the Oakland Raiders, unlike some of his colleagues. Mayock understands not every prospect is a fit for each particular situation, per The MMQB's Albert Breer:

What are you looking for in an Oakland Raider? And I think the teams that consistently win are most consistent in that philosophy. Pick a team. You look at the way the Ravens have drafted over the years with Ozzie [Newsome], or Kevin Colbert and the Pittsburgh Steelers. You look at that, you go, 'OK, those guys know what a Pittsburgh Steeler looks like and smells like. Doesn’t matter who the head coach is, the type of kid is very similar.' And from draft to draft to draft, they get their kind of kid.



Front offices and coaching staffs know an infusion of talent can help a team achieve its goals if properly employed. Every roster has weak spots. Each rookie class enters its new situation with a specific goal to help their teams improve in 2019.