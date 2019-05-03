NFL Rookies Who Won't Start but Definitely Should

0 of 10

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Not every early-round pick will start as a rookie. Those who think otherwise have out-of-whack expectations. Some individuals take time to adjust to the professional game. Others' paths toward starting aren't given.

Patience is needed for the first category. The latter is interesting because they could become key contributors early in their careers despite not breaking into starting lineups.

Starter is a relative term anyhow. Most still frame the term as the traditional 11 spots that date back decades.

But the game continues to change. Nickel corners and slot receivers are every bit as much starters today as fullbacks and third linebackers used to be. Defensive sub-packages allow more players to get on the field over the course of games.

Opportunities dictate a player's situation in many instances. What if they didn't?

The following 10 first- or second-day draft picks (first through third rounds) likely won't be starters, but they should be despite their particular circumstances.