Kentucky Derby 2019 Odds: Latest Vegas Betting Lines for Churchill Downs Field

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Omaha Beach looks set to be the favourite going into the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Richard Mandella-trained colt is on a three-race winning run and heads the betting less than a week out from the first leg of the Triple Crown:

Kentucky Derby Odds

Omaha Beach 3-1

Roadster 7-2

Improbable 5-1

Maximum Security 5-1

Game Winner 6-1

Tacitus 12-1

Code of Honor 14-1

By My Standards 20-1

War of Will 25-1

Spinoff 30-1

Vekoma 30-1

Win Win Win 30-1

Cutting Humor 40-1

Long Range Toddy 60-1

Tax 60-1

Country House 80-1

Haikai 80-1

Gray Magician 100-1

Master Fencer 100-1

Plus Que Parfait 100-1

Signalman 100-1

Bodexpress 200-1

Sueno 300-1

Odds via SportsLine.



Tuesday's post positions draw could have an effect on the odds.

But all the leading contenders will still be well set to compete even if they are drawn in the dreaded No. 17, which has never produced a winner.

Omaha Beach's favouritism is well-deserved. His career trajectory is on an upward curve having finished third on debut, before two second places and three consecutive wins.

Earlier this month, he prevailed at the Arkansas Derby, staying on down the stretch to edge out Improbable, one of Bob Baffert's three contenders for this year's Kentucky Derby.

In preparation for the Run for the Roses, Omaha Beach has also looked superb:

Along with Improbable, Baffert also saddles Roadster and Game Winner as he looks to secure a third Derby victory in five years after Justify (2018) and American Pharoah (2015).

All three are among the favourites, but only Roadster goes into Saturday on the back of a win.

Improbable's second at the Arkansas Derby was a second runners-up finish in a row after the colt started his career with three wins.

Game Winner had four wins in a row from debut but has also had back-to-back second places most recently.

Roadster, meanwhile, is in winning form after prevailing at the Santa Anita Derby back on April 6.

Last year, Justify won at Santa Anita Park in California before going on to win the Kentucky Derby, matching a feat achieved by California Chrome in 2014 and I'll Have Another in 2012.