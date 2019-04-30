Ranking MLB's Top 25 Players in 2019 After 1 Month

3 of 6

20. SS Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

105 PA, .337/.390/.632, 15 XBH (5 HR), 10 RBI, 15 R, 1.6 WAR

The Twins gave Jorge Polanco a five-year, $25.75 million extension after he finished the 2018 season with a flourish, hitting .310/.361/.460 with 10 extra-base hits in 27 September games.

That already looks like a stroke of genius, as he has exploded out of the gates to help drive a Minnesota offense that has been among the best in baseball.

His soft-contact rate is way down (22.2 to 14.8 percent), his hard-contact rate is way up (32.1 to 40.7 percent) and he's striking out less (18.6 to 14.3 percent). That all lends credibility to his breakout performance being more than just a one-month fluke.

19. SP Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays

5 GS, 2.54 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 6 BB, 39 K, 28.1 IP, .204 BAA, 0.6 WAR

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell has picked up right where he left off.

While his ERA is a bit higher than some of the other pitchers on this list—and is in fact up from the pristine 1.89 mark he posted a year ago—his 6.5 K/BB ratio leads the AL. That represents a stark improvement over the solid 3.45 K/BB rate he posted a year ago.

The 26-year-old has settled in as one of the game's top starters, and he's avoided a letdown after setting the bar extremely high with last season's performance.

18. SP Patrick Corbin, Washington Nationals

5 GS, 2.48 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 6 BB, 39 K, 32.2 IP, .200 BAA 1.6 WAR

The Nationals gave Patrick Corbin a six-year, $140 million deal in free agency after he turned in a career year with the Diamondbacks last season.

The 29-year-old has looked right at home in his new jersey, giving a rotation that already featured Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg another elite arm.

So far, he's been the best of the bunch, lowering his walk rate while continuing to punch out batters at a clip north of 10.0 K/9. A legitimate case can be made that he's the best left-handed pitcher in baseball right now given Chris Sale's struggles and the injuries that slowed Clayton Kershaw in the early going.

He's not the No. 1 southpaw on this list, though.

17. SP Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

6 GS, 2.61 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 9 BB, 46 K, 38.0 IP, .180 BAA, 1.3 WAR

Remember when Justin Verlander struggled to a 4.54 ERA in 2014, and many were quick to call it the beginning of the end for the then-31-year-old former MVP?

That season now looks like little more than an insignificant bump in the road.

Five years later, Verlander is still going strong as one of the most overpowering pitchers in baseball. His current 0.895 WHIP and 5.9 H/9 rates would both represent career bests over a full season, and his contributions have meant even more to the Astros following the oft-mentioned turnover in their starting rotation.

16. SS Paul DeJong, St. Louis Cardinals

120 PA, .342/.392/.604, 18 XBH (5 HR), 13 RBI, 24 R, 1.9 WAR

While Paul DeJong earned 3.8 WAR last year, his offensive production was still somewhat disappointing in the wake of his huge rookie numbers.

He hit just .241/.313/.433 with 19 home runs for a 102 OPS+ that was down significantly from the 121 OPS+ he posted while finishing second in the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year voting.

With his batting average up over 100 points and his OPS up nearly 150 points, things are going much better so far in 2019. He has also continued to play a stellar defensive shortstop (3 DRS, 9.6 UZR/150) after he posted similarly impressive metrics (14 DRS, 9.3 UZR/150) a year ago.