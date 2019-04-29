Kentucky Derby 2019: Early Odds and Predictions for Entire Entry Lineup

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most exciting sporting events of the year. The 1.25-mile horse race in Louisville lasts roughly two minutes, and it is a thrilling, fast-paced spectacle.

This Saturday will be the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby. One horse will win the Run for the Roses and look to become the third Triple Crown winner in five years.

The victor will join the long list of past winners, which includes Justify, the 2018 winner that went on to become the second horse in four years to win the Triple Crown.

Kentucky Derby Odds

Omaha Beach 3-1

Roadster 7-2

Improbable 5-1

Maximum Security 5-1

Game Winner 6-1

Tacitus 12-1

Code of Honor 14-1

By My Standards 20-1

War of Will 25-1

Spinoff 30-1

Vekoma 30-1

Win Win Win 30-1

Cutting Humor 40-1

Long Range Toddy 60-1

Tax 60-1

Country House 80-1

Haikai 80-1

Gray Magician 100-1

Master Fencer 100-1

Plus Que Parfait 100-1

Signalman 100-1

Bodexpress 200-1

Sueno 300-1

Odds via SportsLine, as of Sunday night

Predictions

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

There's a strong chance that one of the five horses with the best odds will be the winner of this year's Kentucky Derby. That group includes three horses trained by five-time Derby winner Bob Baffert and an undefeated horse.

Roadster, Improbable and Game Winner are all Baffert-trained horses, and it wouldn't be surprising to see one of that trio win the Kentucky Derby. Among that group, Roadster has the best odds after it edged stablemate Game Winner to win the Santa Anita Derby last month.

However, there's also a chance that none of those three horses are this year's winner.

Omaha Beach has the best odds and has won its last three starts, including the Arkansas Derby earlier this month. It is trained by Richard Mandella, a longtime trainer who has never won a Kentucky Derby.

Maximum Security is undefeated, which includes a win in the Xpressbet Florida Derby last month. However, it has not been entered in some of the other competitive races in the Road to the Kentucky Derby, making it unknown how it will fare against some of the other top contenders.

So, which horse will be the winner of this year's Run for the Roses?

Expect Omaha Beach to outlast the strong, competitive field to give Mandella his first Kentucky Derby win.

Not only is Omaha Beach one of the top horses in the race, but Mike Smith will be its jockey for the Derby. Smith is a two-time Kentucky Derby winner whose first victory came on Giacomo in 2005. He also rode Justify in all three of its Triple Crown wins last year.