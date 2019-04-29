Kentucky Derby 2019 Odds: Latest Betting Lines and Predictions

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby in Louisville is less than a week away, so it's time to start looking ahead at which horse could be victorious on Saturday and go on to vie for the Triple Crown.

The post-position draw will be held Tuesday, and the 20 horses that collected the most points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying races will have the opportunity to participate in this year's Run for the Roses.

Last year, Justify won the Kentucky Derby and went on to become the second horse in four years to win the Triple Crown, joining American Pharoah in 2015. Both horses were trained by Bob Baffert, who has three horses that are set to be in this year's race.

Kentucky Derby Odds

Omaha Beach 3-1

Roadster 7-2

Improbable 5-1

Maximum Security 5-1

Game Winner 6-1

Tacitus 12-1

Code of Honor 14-1

By My Standards 20-1

War of Will 25-1

Spinoff 30-1

Vekoma 30-1

Win Win Win 30-1

Cutting Humor 40-1

Long Range Toddy 60-1

Tax 60-1

Country House 80-1

Haikai 80-1

Gray Magician 100-1

Master Fencer 100-1

Plus Que Parfait 100-1

Signalman 100-1

Bodexpress 200-1

Sueno 300-1

Odds via SportsLine, as of Sunday night

Preview, Prediction

When the Kentucky Derby arrives, it's always important to watch out for horses trained by Baffert, who has trained five past Derby winners. That makes Roadster, Improbable and Game Winner among the early favorites for this year's race. And one from that trio should certainly contend for the win.

However, Omaha Beach, which has won its last three races, has the best odds to win the Run for the Roses.

Omaha Beach won the Arkansas Derby, the final race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, over Improbable, which finished second. Omaha Beach is trained by Richard Mandella, who will have a horse in the Kentucky Derby for the first time in 15 years.

Mike Smith will be the jockey for Omaha Beach. He has two Kentucky Derby wins, including last year, when he rode Justify to all three of its Triple Crown wins.

It will be interesting to see which of Baffert's three horses will have the best chance to secure the victory over the early favorite Omaha Beach.

Roadster won the Santa Anita Derby to help it qualify for the Kentucky Derby, one of its three career victories. Improbable also has three career wins, while Game Winner has never finished below second in a race.

Maximum Security, another horse with strong early odds, has never lost a race and won the Xpressbet Florida Derby.

There are quite a few horses in a deep field that should be competitive in the Kentucky Derby, which may make this a difficult year for one to win the Triple Crown.

The main question heading into the Kentucky Derby is this: Can any of the non-Baffert-trained horses beat his trio?

The prediction here is yes. Omaha Beach will be the horse to beat and give longtime trainer Mandella his first Kentucky Derby win.

Pick: Omaha Beach