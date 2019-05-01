NFL Draft Day 2 Picks Who Will Become Stars by Season's End

1 of 8

Mike Stewart/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs were in a tough position during the draft as star receiver Tyreek Hill had his criminal case reopened following the release of a disturbing audio recording of him and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, discussing their son's broken arm.

Considering the uncertainty of Hill's status for the 2019 season and beyond, the Chiefs took a possible replacement with their first selection. Kansas City traded up from the bottom of the second round to select wide receiver Mecole Hardman from Georgia.

Hardman wasn't overly productive with the Bulldogs, catching just 60 career passes for 961 yards and 11 touchdowns. However, he has elite speed (4.33-second 40-yard dash) and is dynamic with the ball in his hands. He can also help on special teams, as he averaged 20.1 yards per punt return in 2018.

Playing with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hardman is a perfect fit in the Chiefs offense. He won't be asked to do everything at receiver. Instead, he'll make splash plays down the field and keep safeties away from the line of scrimmage. If Hill doesn't play in 2019, expect Hardman to produce at a high level right away.