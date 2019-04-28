5-Star SF Johnny Juzang Announces Top 4 of Kentucky, Kansas, UVA, Oregon

Credit: 247Sports

Blue-chip recruit Johnny Juzang narrowed down his final list of contenders to four schools.

Juzang, a 5-star talent, tweeted Sunday he's still considering the Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, Oregon Ducks and Virginia Cavaliers.

The Studio City, California, native is the No. 21 player and No. 5 small forward in the 2019 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

By now, most of the big names have committed to schools ahead of the 2019-20 season. Juzang is a special case because he confirmed Wednesday he intended to reclassify from the 2020 recruiting class to 2019.

In 15 games as a junior at Harvard-Westlake High School, the 6'6" forward averaged 23.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, according to MaxPreps. He also shot 47.0 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Prior to his decision to reclassify, ESPN.com's Adam Finkelstein highlighted Juzang as a player who can immediately help a team at the college level: "Juzang is one of the best shooters in the class and very skilled with the ball across the board. That means that even if he isn't the primary offensive weapon from day one, his ability to space the floor and stretch opposing defenses is likely to get him heavy minutes right away."

Of the four teams still in the race, Kansas would benefit the most from adding Juzang. The Jayhawks sit 60th in 247Sports' composite team rankings, with 4-star combo guard Issac McBride and 4-star small forward Christian Braun their only commitments so far.

Although Lagerald Vick was the only senior on the roster this past season, Kansas could be gutted by the 2019 NBA draft. Silvio De Sousa, Devon Dotson, Quentin Grimes and Dedric Lawson all entered the draft pool with college eligibility remaining.

Landing Juzang would be a shot in the arm for the Jayhawks in an otherwise underwhelming recruiting cycle so far.