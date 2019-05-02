Realistic MLB Trade Ideas to Solve Early 2019 Problems

1 of 8

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates were hanging tough in the National League Central at first, but they've been sinking toward the bottom lately.

It's not the pitchers' faults. Pirates hurlers have put up a 3.56 ERA, and both their starters (3.30 ERA) and relievers (11.2 strikeouts per nine innings) have their merits.

The real problem is Pittsburgh's lineup, which has put forth a .666 OPS and 3.6 runs per game. Of particular note is the lack of production on the infield. According to Baseball Reference, the Pirates have gotten a total of 0.5 wins above replacement out of shortstop, second base and third base.

To fix this, the best the Pirates can do right now is a deal for Jonathan Villar. The 27-year-old is no star, but he can play all three of the aforementioned positions. He's also put up a solid .753 OPS for the Baltimore Orioles this year.

For their part, the Orioles aren't on pace to do much better than the 115 losses they accrued in 2018. They should cash in as many trade chips as they can, and Villar is one whose value could diminish if they wait.