Undrafted Free Agents 2019: Latest Rumors on Top Prospects Available

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The ability to find productive NFL players goes beyond the NFL draft. Teams have identified players throughout the offseason that have skills and abilities that could allow them to make contributions even though specific weaknesses in their game kept them from being selected during the weekend.

The list of top undrafted free agents from the modern era includes former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, ex-Denver wideout Rod Smith, former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker James Harrison, ex-Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman John Randle, former St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner and current Indianapolis Colts and ex-New England Patriots placekicker Adam Vinatieri.

Finding talent is clearly an inexact science for scouts and general managers, and there are players that slip through the cracks. As a result, teams will sign undrafted players to give them a chance to show what they can do in offseason activities and training camp to possibly outperform rostered players.

Here's a look at where some of the top undrafted players are likely to get an opportunity to show off their skills.

Undrafted quarterback Tyree Jackson, who played his college football at Buffalo, has reached an agreement with the Buffalo Bills, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Many thought Jackson would get drafted, but some of his weaknesses include a long wind-up, missing short throws on occasion and a lack of speed. Jackson will get $75,000 in guaranteed money as a result of signing with the Bills.

Jackson threw for 3,131 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while playing for the Buffalo Bulls last season.

While Jackson will receive a nice payday from the Bills, Washington quarterback Jake Browning did even better in agreeing to a a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Browning will receive a $140,000 guarantee from the Vikings that includes a signing bonus of $15,000, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Browning is likely to get an opportunity to compete for the Vikings' backup quarterback position to Kirk Cousins. Browning threw for 3,192 yards with the Washington Huskies last year, and he had a 16-10 TD-interception ratio.

Georgia running back Elijah Holyfield was undrafted throughout seven rounds, but he quickly came to an agreement with the Carolina Panthers, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Holyfield rushed for 1,018 yards and seven touchdowns with the Bulldogs last season, but that was not enough for the son of former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield to get drafted. The Panthers will give him a chance to show off his ability as a one-cut runner.

Holyfield may be one-dimensional in today's game because he is unproven as a receiver. He caught seven passes throughout his career at Georgia, and that could be an indication that he has a difficult time being productive in the passing game.

Stanley Morgan Jr. was not drafted either, but the son of former New England Patriots wideout Stanley Morgan will have an opportunity to show what he can do with the Cincinnati Bengals, per Jordan Reid of Cover1.

Morgan is not a burner, but he has the qualities needed to be a productive possession receiver. He understands how to set up a defensive back with his route-running ability and has strong hands and the ability to focus on the ball in traffic.

His inability to get off the line of scrimmage is probably what kept him from getting selected. He caught caught 70 passes for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns for the Cornhuskers last season.

Talented Alabama players usually do not get ignored during the draft, but Crimson Tide cornerback Saivion Smith was not drafted over the weekend. Smith is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Rapoport.

Smith is clearly a talented player who had three interceptions last year with 71 return yards, and he has excellent size at 6'1" and 200 pounds. He played better in the second half of the season than he did in the first half, but his technique was inconsistent and he was not overly physical.