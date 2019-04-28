NFL Rumors: Redskins, Broncos Would've Drafted Daniel Jones Before Giants at 17

NFL Rumors: Redskins, Broncos Would've Drafted Daniel Jones Before Giants at 17April 28, 2019
Washington and the Denver Broncos reportedly would have taken Duke quarterback Daniel Jones before the New York Giants selected at No. 17 overall during Thursday's NFL draft, according Ralph Vacchiano of SNY:
Why didn't Dave Gettleman wait until 17 to take Daniel Jones? "I know for a fact there were tei teams that would've taken him in front of 17,” he said. “I know that for a fact" (The two teams, according to NFL sources: The Redskins and Broncos) https://t.co/IFa9JAXT07
The Giants took some heat for selecting Jones at No. 6 overall, though general manager Dave Gettleman maintained he didn't believe Jones would have fallen to them 11 picks later with their second selection in the first round.
"I know for a fact there were two teams who would have taken [Jones] before 17..." Gettleman told reporters. "It wasn't easy for me to pass up Josh Allen. It was very, very difficult. But I think that much of Daniel Jones."
Many draft pundits and NFL analysts believed the Giants' selection was a reach:
AFC South executive on the Giants taking Daniel Jones No. 6: “That pick was inexcusable,” per @mikefreemanNFL https://t.co/knu09HxRg3
Damn, @notthefakeSVP coming out hot on Daniel Jones. Says he watched a lot of Duke football last year. "At no point did I think I was watching the No. 6 pick in the draft. His last home game, they lost 59-7 to Wake Forest."
Gettleman also spent the offseason maintaining that Eli Manning was the team's starting quarterback—and could be long term.
"Maybe we're going to be the Green Bay model, where [Aaron] Rodgers sat for three years. Who knows?" Gettleman said regarding Manning and Jones' future. "You can never have too many good players at one position."
But if the Giants are still that committed to Manning, why go with Jones rather than a player who could help in the short term?
"We drafted a quarterback that we believe is a franchise quarterback," Gettleman added. "That's really the long and the short of it."
Just so everyone has the correct context, here is Gettleman's FULL answer on when he fell in love with Daniel Jones including the part where he said it started when he loved his tape BEFORE going to the Senior Bowl. A lot of people are leaving first part of this answer out. https://t.co/Wze7ja9nsS
That selection—alongside passing on quarterback Sam Darnold in last year's draft to pick running back Saquon Barkley—will be a defining moment of Gettleman's tenure as general manager.
If Jones busts, nobody will care that Washington or Denver might have taken him before the Giants were on the board again at No. 17. They'll only care that the Giants failed to find a competent replacement for Manning in two straight drafts.
In that regard, the pressure is on Jones to deliver.
