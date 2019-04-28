NFL Draft 2019: Final Analysis of Overall Team-by-Team Grades

Jason DeCrow/Associated Press

In every NFL draft, there are winners and losers. Every team is better on paper—at least, that's the hope—but some have done a better job than others. It's it really fair to determine who the winners and loser are immediately after the draft concludes? No, but it's a whole lot of fun.

Here, you'll find all 32 teams broken down into tiers according to draft grade. Each tier will be analyzed as a group, with special attention to some of the best and worst decisions from each.

First, though, let's take a look at the draft as a whole.

2019 NFL Draft

A Grades

Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins

A few teams absolutely aced the draft.

The Arizona Cardinals got their new quarterback in Kyler Murray and grabbed him some weapons in the form of Hakeem Butler, Andy Isabella and KeeSean Johnson. The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, won the value game by landing Ed Oliver at ninth overall and getting offensive lineman Cody Ford in the second round.

The Green Bay Packers got difference-making defenders in Round 1—pass-rusher Rashan Gary and safety Darnell Savage. The added a starting-caliber center in Elgton Jenkins and potential future starter at tight end in Jace Sternberger. Thanks to the draft and the moves made in free agency, the Packers appear to be as complete a team as they've been in recent memory.

The New England Patriots nailed the draft by grabbing Patriots-like players (Chase Winovich, JoeJuan Williams) and by getting Tom Brady a true No. 1 receiver (N'Keal Harry). The Indianapolis Colts nailed it by maneuvering around early, grabbing extra capital, and still landing potential Day-1 starters in Rock Ya-Sin, Ben Banogu and Parris Campbell.

The Washington Redskins landed their quarterback of the future in Dwayne Haskins and an elite pass-rushing prospect in Montez Sweat.

B Grades

Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks

This is the tier of teams who didn't exactly kill it over draft weekend but who had a better-than-average draft. These are the teams who both added talent and filled needs while doing so at valuable points in the draft.

The Baltimore Ravens, for example, traded down in Round 1 and still landed their top receiver in the draft (Marquise Brown). The Cleveland Browns didn't have a first-round pick but still scooped up a potential Round-1 talent (Greedy Williams) in the middle of Round 2.

Fans of teams in the "B" group should feel very good about the draft unfolded.

C Grades

Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans

These are the teams that had just average drafts—on paper, of course. Some of these teams are here because they didn't have many early picks, like the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. Some are here because they drafted for need but reached to do so, like the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons.

There's nothing wrong with a simply solid draft, which is what these teams appear to have gotten in the immediate aftermath of Round 7.

D Grades

Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, New York Giants

Only three teams really appear to have stumbled through the draft—the Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and New York Giants.

The Giants are here because they overreached for quarterback Daniel Jones at No. 6 in a big, big way. There may not have been another team even interested in taking the Duke product in the first round at all. Even if Jones had another suitor in Round 1, the Giants almost certainly could have traded down—guys like Josh Allen, Ed Oliver and Dwayne Haskins were still on the board—and still landed him.

"For the record, it does feel like the Giants blew it," Nate Davis of USA Today wrote.

The Houston Texans meanwhile, reached for two project offensive linemen (Tytus Howard, Max Scharping) when adding Day-1 starters should have been the goal. Deshaun isn't the stoutest quarterback in the NFL, and he was sacked a whopping 62 times in 2018.

Houston settled for Howard after the Philadelphia Eagles jumped in front of them and grabbed Andre Dillard in Round 1.

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah had Howard as his 50th overall draft prospect. Houston took him at 23.

The Cincinnati Bengals simply stood in place at 11th overall and took the top offensive tackle on their draft board (Jonah Williams). That's fine. Their selection of blocking tight end Drew Sample with the 52nd pick was not.

The Bengals spent the rest of their draft grabbing depth players and a developmental quarterback (Ryan Finley). This was an unimaginative and disappointing draft that only seems to further push the Bengals into AFC North basement.