2019 NFL Draft Grades: Full Results Listings and Final Team Marks

The 2019 NFL Draft has finally reached its conclusion. Three days and 254 picks have passed, and all 32 teams hope to be better for it.

Of course, not every draft class is created equal. Some teams inevitably do better than others in every draft. While it's too early to accurately judge each draft class—that requires at least two or three years—teams can be graded for how they approached the draft.

Did a team address needs, add premier talent, maximize draft capital and avoid reaching? That constitutes a high initial post-draft grade—even if the players selected don't work out as expected.

Here, you'll find grades for all 32 teams, along with a closer look at some of the best classes of 2019—and one that should be questioned. First, though, we'll examine the complete draft order and results.

2019 NFL Draft Results

2019 NFL Draft Team Grades

Arizona Cardinals: A+



Atlanta Falcons: C



Baltimore Ravens: B+



Buffalo Bills: A+



Carolina Panthers: C+



Chicago Bears: C+



Cincinnati Bengals: D



Cleveland Browns: B



Dallas Cowboys: B



Denver Broncos: B



Detroit Lions: B-



Green Bay Packers: A-



Houston Texans: D



Indianapolis Colts: A-



Jacksonville Jaguars: B



Kansas City Chiefs: B-



Los Angeles Chargers: B+



Los Angeles Rams: B



Miami Dolphins: C



Minnesota Vikings: C



New England Patriots: A+



New Orleans Saints: C



New York Giants: D



New York Jets: B+



Oakland Raiders: B+



Philadelphia Eagles: A-



Pittsburgh Steelers: B+



San Francisco 49ers: C+



Seattle Seahawks: B



Tampa Bay Buccaneers: C+



Tennessee Titans: C+



Washington Redskins: A+

Arizona Cardinals: A+

If examining the Arizona Cardinals' draft class in a vacuum, it's hard not to like what the team has done. Even with Arizona only getting a late second-rounder for 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen, the draft was still a big win.

The Cardinals got themselves their quarterback of the future in Kyler Murray. They also got some weapons for the reigning Heisman-winner in the form of receivers Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson. This should give new head coach Kliff Kingsbury the tools he needs to run the offense he wants.

"Whether it was the plan or just value lining up right, it’s a sign that the Cardinals didn’t just hire Kingsbury, they truly believe in his offense and are willing to invest fully into it. They’re not doing this halfway," Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports wrote after the draft.

This was not purely an offensive draft for Arizona, though. The Cardinals grabbed a probable Day 1 starter at the top of Round 2, Byron Murphy. They also grabbed Deionte Thompson in Round 5, a guy with the tools to be a starting NFL safety sooner than later.

The Cardinals were bad last season, really bad. Thanks to this draft, they should immediately be on the upswing.

Houston Texans: D

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans drafted for need over the first two days of the draft. That's not necessarily a bad thing, normally, but the Texans made a couple of big mistakes. They reached for players more than once, and they allowed themselves to be outmaneuvered early.

Houston needed offensive-line help in the worst way. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked an alarming 62 times in 2018, which is bad for any quarterback. For a quarterback coming off a torn ACL and with a propensity to take unnecessary hits? That's disastrous.

The Texans needed to land lineman who were ready to contribute right away—like Washington State offensive tackle Andre Dillard. They got leapfrogged by the Philadelphia Eagles for Dillard in Round 1, however, and settled for Alabama State's Tytus Howard.

Now, Howard has the potential to become a very good NFL player—he has as much upside as anyone in the draft. He's a bit of a project, though, as is second-round tackle Max Scharping of Northern Illinois.

These two may eventually be perennial Pro Bowlers, but if Watson suffers another significant injury while they're learning on the job, it could derail all of the momentum the franchise generated in 2018.

Washington Redskins: A+

Like the Cardinals, the Washington Redskins got their new franchise quarterback at the top of the draft. Though they originally considered moving up for Ohio State signal-caller Dwayne Haskins, the Redskins were ultimately able to sit back and land him at 15.

Washington then moved back into the first round to grab Mississippi State's Montez Sweat, who some considered the best pass-rusher in the draft.

It only cost Washington the 46th overall pick and a 2020 second-rounder to grab Sweat.

The Redskins then went and got Haskins a familiar target in Ohio State wideout Terry McLaurin, added a potential starting running back—depending on the health of Derrius Guice—in Stanford's Bryce Love, and a developmental receiver in Kelvin Harmon.

Washington has drafted a foundation for the future offense around Haskins, added a top-tier sack artist and did it all without overpaying or overdrafting.