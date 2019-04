2019 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 3 Predictions

0 of 8

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Teams are built on Day 2 of the NFL draft, but legends are found on Day 3.

Good scouting departments can find starters, impact players and future franchise stars in Rounds 4-7. Tom Brady was drafted here. So were Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman. Star defensive tackles Geno Atkins and Grady Jarrett were discovered here as well.

Teams can find hidden gems who go on to play huge rolls with the Nos. 103-254 picks. Here are the players we see coming off the board Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.