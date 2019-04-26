2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Raiders, Dolphins Interested in QB Drew Lock on Day 2

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Drew Lock is one of the best quarterbacks still available heading into the second day of the 2019 NFL draft, and the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins could be in play for the Missouri star, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Raiders have the third pick of the second round, while the Dolphins will be the 16th team on the clock.

