2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Raiders, Dolphins Interested in QB Drew Lock on Day 2

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 1: Drew Lock #QB08 of the Missouri Tigers is seen at the 2019 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 1, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Drew Lock is one of the best quarterbacks still available heading into the second day of the 2019 NFL draft, and the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins could be in play for the Missouri star, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

The Raiders have the third pick of the second round, while the Dolphins will be the 16th team on the clock.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

